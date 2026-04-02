Curonix LLC Announces Expanded Reimbursement Coverage for Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System, Providing Access To An Additional 27 Million Covered Lives Nationwide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a leading medical technology company dedicated to relieving chronic pain, today announced significant reimbursement milestones for its Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System, expanding access to a clinically validated, permanent non-opioid treatment option for chronic pain management.

Aetna recently updated its clinical policy bulletin to recognize the Freedom PNS System as a covered treatment option for members with intractable neuropathic pain, when medically necessary and all criteria are met*. This update reflects growing payer recognition of peripheral nerve stimulation as an effective alternative for patients who have not found adequate relief with conventional therapies.

In addition to Aetna’s policy update, commercial coverage now includes Health Alliance Plan of Michigan, Select Health, Sentara Health Plan, and University of Utah Health Plans, further extending access to an additional 27 million covered lives nationwide.



This milestone marks another pivotal step in advancing minimally invasive, non-opioid therapies for millions of Americans and supports continued adoption of the Freedom PNS System across the United States.

“These coverage decisions are another meaningful step forward in expanding access to our innovative, clinically validated therapies,” said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix. “As payer recognition grows, we are advancing our mission to empower physicians with effective long-term solutions while improving patient quality of life.”

Curonix remains committed to working with leading multi-disciplinary specialty societies and practicing physicians to advocate for broader adoption and improved outcomes for patients living with chronic pain.



For more information about the Freedom PNS System or coverage eligibility, contact a Curonix representative or visit curonix.com.

Aetna is a registered trademark of Aetna, Inc.

*Additional information regarding exclusions is outlined in Aetna's Section II exclusions.

About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS System is a non-integrated, minimally invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. The Freedom PNS System is the first and only permanent PNS system in the United States that is MR Conditional with the ability to scan throughout the body and over the implanted device at both 1.5T and 3T.**



**See full MR conditions in the Instructions for Use at curonix.com.

Contact Information:

Ashley Brown

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications, Curonix

Ashley.Brown@curonix.com

512-791-4743