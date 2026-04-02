Barberitos Launches National Burrito Day and Cinco de Queso Promotions with Free Queso and a Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year

St. Petersburg, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barberitos, known for its better-for-you, Mexican-inspired dishes, is kicking off two spring promotions tied to National Burrito Day and Cinco de Mayo, offering guests free queso with purchase, a chance to win free Barberitos for a year, and more.

To celebrate National Burrito Day on April 2nd, Barberitos is launching a month-long, fan-driven campaign inviting guests to build and name their dream burrito and share it on social media for a chance to win free burritos for a year. The winning creation will also be featured on next year’s menu as the official National Burrito Day burrito, giving fans a lasting role in shaping the brand’s offerings.

“This is the first time we’re putting menu development directly in our guests’ hands,” said Julianna Silva, Director of Marketing at Barberitos. “We see endless creativity in how people customize their orders every day, and this campaign gives us a way to turn that into something permanent.”

Building on the excitement, Barberitos will bring back its Cinco de Queso celebration. The promotion will feature free queso with any purchase on May 5th, along with loyalty rewards, influencer activations, and a month-long social media countdown leading up to Cinco de Mayo. Guests who participate in Cinco de Queso will also be entered for a chance to win free Barberitos for a year.

“Cinco de Queso has become a standout moment for our brand, and this year we’re making it even more rewarding for guests,” Silva added. “From free queso to the opportunity to win a year of Barberitos, we’re focused on creating experiences that keep people coming back.”

Together, the promotions highlight Barberitos’ focus on guest engagement and brand interaction, turning everyday orders into opportunities for creativity and reward.

For more details on how to enter for a chance to win free Barberitos for a year, follow @Barberitos on social media or visit barberitos.com.

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About Barberitos

Founded in 2000, Barberitos is a fast-casual restaurant committed to serving bold, Mexican-inspired flavors with a focus on fresh ingredients, exceptional service, and strong community connections. With over 40 locations across seven Southeastern states, and recognized as one of Fast Casual Magazine’s 2026 Top Movers & Shakers. Barberitos continues to grow as a standout in the quick-serve burrito space. Barberitos is a proud member of the WOWorks family of brands. For more information, visit Barberitos.com. Follow Barberitos on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick-serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches, and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

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