Visory Health Ranks Among Top U.S. Prescription Cards Providing Millions of Americans Access to Affordable Medications

ESTERO, Fla., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card and mobile app, announces its emergence as one of the top three prescription discount card platforms in the United States, according to IQVIA, on its fourth anniversary. This comes at a time when millions of Americans continue to struggle with the rising cost of prescription medications.

Since its founding, Visory Health has focused on a simple mission: to make medications more affordable and accessible for everyone. Through its free, easy-to-use digital prescription discount card, consumers can save up to 80% on thousands of medications at more than 37,000 pharmacies nationwide, including major chains such as Kroger, Publix, Walgreens, Albertsons and Smith’s. The Visory Health website and mobile app were built to help consumers easily navigate to Rx savings by offering price search and pharmacy finder tools in one place.

“Everyone faces unique challenges when it comes to healthcare. Reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful, but what matters most is the impact we’re having on communities,” said Susan Lang, CEO of Visory Health. “It’s critical that patients can fill their prescriptions at a cost that doesn’t damage their family budget. Staying healthy involves more than taking prescriptions; it includes access to physicians and healthy food options. So as we listen to members of our community, we continue to innovate to improve their health overall.”

The Visory Health platform leverages proprietary technology to deliver consistent and meaningful savings to patients. Its ability to reduce out-of-pocket medication costs has been transformative, especially for communities in pharmacy deserts, where access to pharmacies can be low.

“As one of the three most-used prescription discount cards in the U.S., millions of people rely on Visory Health to help afford their medication. We’re not just providing savings; we’re providing peace of mind. We remain committed to breaking down barriers to healthcare for those who need it the most,” said Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health.

Visory Health has earned several prestigious awards for its groundbreaking work in healthcare accessibility and social impact. Notably, the company was recognized by Inc. Best in Business, Modern Healthcare's Best in Business, Fast Company's Brands That Matter and Digital Health Awards. These accolades highlight Visory Health's innovative approach to transforming prescription access for underserved communities and its positive social contributions.

Looking ahead, Visory Health is expanding its reach and continuing to build upon its core mission of ensuring that access to affordable prescriptions is a right, not a privilege. For more information, visit visoryhealth.com .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 37,000 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com.



Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for Visory Health

erica.torres@moburst.com