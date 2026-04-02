Nutrition Capital Network Spring Investor Meeting: A Premier Showcase of Health & Wellness Innovation

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrition Capital Network (NCN) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Spring Investor Meeting, taking place on April 16, 2026, at Chelsea Industrial in New York City. This exclusive event will bring together investors, corporate entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations in the health and wellness space, fostering connections that drive growth and investment opportunities.

The NCN Spring Investor Meeting is renowned for its ability to unlock growth capital and partnerships for early and growth-stage companies. This year’s event features a carefully curated lineup of presenting companies that are redefining the future of health, nutrition, and wellness. From groundbreaking biotech solutions to clean-label food and beverage innovations, attendees will gain exclusive insights into the next generation of transformative products and technologies.

Presenting Companies

This year’s lineup includes an impressive roster of companies driving innovation across diverse categories:

Bioactive Natural Health : Vertically integrated biotech company behind Khapregesic®, a novel plant-derived anti-inflammatory platform.

: Vertically integrated biotech company behind Khapregesic®, a novel plant-derived anti-inflammatory platform. Fichi: Tasty and wholesome fig bites inspired by a classic Italian snack ($7-10M).

Tasty and wholesome fig bites inspired by a classic Italian snack ($7-10M). Grounded Shakes : Modern, clean-label, protein-fortified ready-to-drink shakes redefining indulgence ($2-4M).

: Modern, clean-label, protein-fortified ready-to-drink shakes redefining indulgence ($2-4M). Stacked Fitness Hydration : Fitness-first hydration products combining electrolytes with performance-supporting ingredients.

: Fitness-first hydration products combining electrolytes with performance-supporting ingredients. Seed and Shell: First true pistachio butter brand in the U.S., offering premium, clean-label plant-based products.

First true pistachio butter brand in the U.S., offering premium, clean-label plant-based products. Plink! Hydration: Fizzy, effervescent electrolyte tablets for daily hydration without high sodium levels.

Fizzy, effervescent electrolyte tablets for daily hydration without high sodium levels. Sipli : Reimagining juice with proprietary tech to remove sugars without dilution or additives.

: Reimagining juice with proprietary tech to remove sugars without dilution or additives. Dr. Glitter: Patented ActivCrystal delivery system transforms supplements into brightly colored, all-natural crystals for gut health and bioavailability.

Patented ActivCrystal delivery system transforms supplements into brightly colored, all-natural crystals for gut health and bioavailability. Animal Biome : Leading pet brand addressing chronic inflammatory microbiome conditions in cats and dogs ($8-12M).

: Leading pet brand addressing chronic inflammatory microbiome conditions in cats and dogs ($8-12M). Mochi Love: Innovative line of mochi products ($2-4M).

Innovative line of mochi products ($2-4M). Green Lab : Scalable bioplatform for next-generation ingredients like corn-grown brazzein, a natural sweet protein up to 1,500 times sweeter than sugar.

: Scalable bioplatform for next-generation ingredients like corn-grown brazzein, a natural sweet protein up to 1,500 times sweeter than sugar. Alqvements: Botanical wellness holding company commercializing ancestral plant wisdom with brands like Happy Caapi and precision adaptogenic extracts.

Botanical wellness holding company commercializing ancestral plant wisdom with brands like Happy Caapi and precision adaptogenic extracts. Enterobiome : South Korean microbiome biotech company developing next-generation probiotics (NGP) based on Akkermansia muciniphila and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Its products include clinically validated health functional food ingredients and live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), supported by a globally patented high-density anaerobic cultivation platform and real-world commercial supply capability.

: South Korean microbiome biotech company developing next-generation probiotics (NGP) based on Akkermansia muciniphila and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Its products include clinically validated health functional food ingredients and live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), supported by a globally patented high-density anaerobic cultivation platform and real-world commercial supply capability. Zalt : first-ever electrolyte + B vitamin pouch, designed for hydration and vitamin supplementation, with no nicotine or caffeine.

: first-ever electrolyte + B vitamin pouch, designed for hydration and vitamin supplementation, with no nicotine or caffeine. HEAL: provides a physician-developed, whole-food, plant-based complete meal replacement shake that delivers synthetic-free nutrition and focuses on providing a natural, balanced meal replacement option.





With a diverse and carefully curated lineup, the NCN Spring Investor Meeting serves as a key platform for identifying emerging leaders in the health and wellness industry. Alongside company presentations, the one-day event includes a comprehensive agenda focused on education, networking, and fostering collaboration to drive investment opportunities.

Thursday, April 16

9:00 am | Registration Opens, Networking

| Registration Opens, Networking 10:10-10:50am | Innovation to Investment: Where Trends Meet Capital: learn how emerging trends in the health & nutrition industries are shaping the ever-evolving capital landscape.

Speakers Nick McCoy, Whipstitch Capital and Erika Craft, Nutrition Business Journal

11:00-12:00pm | Company Presentations

| Company Presentations 12:00-1:00pm | Lunch

| Lunch 1:00-1:20pm | Women’s Health in 2026: Current Trends & Future Outlook: This explores the latest advancements, challenges and opportunities that exist in the women’s health market today. The session will explore the key trends shaping the science, policy and innovations that work to improve outcomes for women.

Speakers: Jane Phelps, KNOW Agency; Samantha Brewster, Pure Branding; Anna Whiteman, Coefficient Capital; Allie Egan, Veracity.

| Women’s Health in 2026: Current Trends & Future Outlook: This explores the latest advancements, challenges and opportunities that exist in the women’s health market today. The session will explore the key trends shaping the science, policy and innovations that work to improve outcomes for women. Speakers: Jane Phelps, KNOW Agency; Samantha Brewster, Pure Branding; Anna Whiteman, Coefficient Capital; Allie Egan, Veracity. 1:20-2:20pm | Company Presentations

| Company Presentations 2:20-2:40pm | Refreshment Break

| Refreshment Break 2:40-3:00pm | Empowering Women’s Health: Unlocking Funding Opportunities: Investment in women’s health initiatives is on the up and up, this session will discover what is driving this growth to get a better understanding of the key opportunities and outcomes shaping the industry.

Speakers: Jennifer Pfeifer, New Hope Network; Jan Mills, Artemis International; Jennifer Palmer, JPalmer Collective

| Empowering Women’s Health: Unlocking Funding Opportunities: Investment in women’s health initiatives is on the up and up, this session will discover what is driving this growth to get a better understanding of the key opportunities and outcomes shaping the industry. Speakers: Jennifer Pfeifer, New Hope Network; Jan Mills, Artemis International; Jennifer Palmer, JPalmer Collective 3:00-4:00pm | Company Presentations

| Company Presentations 4:00pm | Closing Remarks

| Closing Remarks 4:15-5:15pm | Networking Hour

| Networking Hour 6:00-8:00pm | NCN Community Dinner

Attendees will gain access to these exclusive presentations and thought-provoking discussions. Whether you’re an investor seeking the next big opportunity or an entrepreneur looking to scale your business, the NCN Spring Investor Meeting is the place to connect with trailblazing companies and industry experts shaping the future of health and wellness.

Nutrition Capital Network, a part of New Hope Network, hosts six Investor Meetings each year. For participation details or to learn more about investment opportunities in the nutrition and health sectors, visit www.nutritioncapital.com.

About Nutrition Capital Network

Nutrition Capital Network (NCN) is the leading matchmaking platform connecting investors with curated health, wellness, and ingredient companies. Led by industry veterans and expert influencers, NCN provides continuous access to deal flow, mentorship and educational resources to advance growth across the nutrition and wellness sectors. For more information, visit www.nutritioncapital.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

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