Advent Technologies Enters into License and Joint Development Agreement with EH Group Engineering AG to Advance HTPEM Fuel Cell Technology for Stationary Power Applications

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, has entered into a license and joint development agreement with EH Group Engineering AG (“EH Group”), a Switzerland-based innovator in high-performance fuel cell technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, EH Group has granted Advent a field-specific license to its high temperature proton exchange membrane (“HTPEM”) fuel cell stack and systems technology. The collaboration will focus on integrating Advent’s proprietary membrane technology with EH Group’s HTPEM stack architecture.

The two companies will collaborate on the joint development of advanced HTPEM fuel cell solutions, with a specific focus on stationary power applications. These applications include backup power for data centers, telecommunications infrastructure, and microgrid installations where resilience and energy security are critical.

“Partnering with EH Group marks an important step forward in expanding Advent’s HTPEM technology portfolio and accelerating innovation in the stationary power market,” said Emory DeCastro, Chief Technology Officer of Advent Technologies. “By combining our expertise in membrane chemistry with EH’s stack engineering, we are well-positioned to deliver high-performance fuel cell solutions that meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Advent on advancing HTPEM fuel cell technology,” said Mardit Matian, Founder of EH Group Engineering. “This agreement enables us to leverage EH Group’s proprietary stack manufacturing and system engineering to jointly develop solutions that address critical energy challenges in distributed power applications.”

A key objective of the partnership is to leverage the multifuel capabilities of HTPEM technology. The joint development efforts will focus on optimizing system performance, durability, and scalability, with the goal of delivering commercially viable solutions to meet increasing global demand for clean and resilient power infrastructure.

Advent and EH Group share a common vision that HTPEM fuel cell technology represents a highly efficient and flexible solution for off-grid and distributed energy needs. The collaboration will focus on leveraging the strengths of both organizations to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation fuel cell systems. The companies believe that HTPEM fuel cells are well-suited to provide reliable, clean, and efficient power for a wide range of stationary applications, including behind-the-meter and backup power for data centers, telecommunications infrastructure, and remote or off-grid installations where resilience and energy security are critical.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens, Kozani and Patras Greece. With approximately 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

About EH Group Engineering AG

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Switzerland, EH Group develops advanced hydrogen technologies that enable the transition to cleaner, more resilient energy systems. EH Group’s uniquely compact and efficient fuel cell stack, designed for high performance and scalable manufacturing offers a cost-effective alternative to fossil fuel technologies especially in sectors where batteries alone are insufficient. The Company’s solutions are ideally suited to marine and regional aviation, where space, weight, and reliability are critical. EH also addresses the growing demand for clean stationary applications, including backup power for data centers, microgrids, and long-duration energy storage. Discover more at www.ehgroup.ch.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 6, 2025, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

For more information, please contact:

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Press@advent.energy