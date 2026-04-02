Centenary Anniversary: Presenting the “Legion 100” tulip

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is delighted to present its new “Legion 100” anniversary tulip to Canadians. Supporters can plant the bulbs during the organization’s anniversary year and welcome its next century when the flowers are in full bloom next spring. The symbolic flower was chosen in collaboration with the Canadian Tulip Festival, which literally grew from the gratitude felt by the Netherlands after Canada’s key role in its liberation during the Second World War.

The Legion 100 tulip’s unique petals have vibrant white edges that point to the sky, celebrating the first one hundred years of Legion service, and welcoming the next. Infused with the red of Remembrance, the petals open to form an angled design reminiscent of the royal crown depicted on the Legion's badge. Together, the shape and the colours tell a story.

“This flower truly reflects what the Legion stands for,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President. “It also reminds us of the symbolic colours of our country and its freedoms, granted by the sacrifices of our Veterans.”

The limited-edition bulbs will grow into Darwin Hybrid Tulip blooms with strong stalks, and large blooms reaching up to five inches high. They can be ordered online and delivered across the country, through the Legion’s online Poppy Store and the Canadian Tulip Festival’s site. Any proceeds will support The Royal Canadian Legion in serving Veterans, and The Canadian Tulip Legacy. Legion 100 bulbs will also be available in person during the 2026 Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa which runs from May 8-18.

Throughout 2026, the Legion is holding special events at the national, provincial, and local levels, and kicking off additional new projects that will mark its entry into the next century.

The Legion’s official anniversary date will be highlighted with events in Ottawa and in other parts of the country on July 17, 2026 .

. The Legion’s online store is offering commemorative 100th anniversary-branded mementos.

As the Legion’s Official Partner during its centenary year, Ford Dealers of Canada will present the Grand Prize of a 2026 Ford F-150 STX to the winner of the “Legion 100 Win Big Giveaway.”





About The Royal Canadian Legion

Incorporated in 1926, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

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