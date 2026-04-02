Guggenheim Investments Announces Final Close of Guggenheim Private Debt Fund IV at ~$8.4 Billion of Total Available Capital

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments announced the final close of Guggenheim Private Debt Fund IV (“PDF IV” or the “Fund”), its most recent dedicated private debt vehicle. The Fund and related vehicles raised approximately $8.4 billion of total available capital, exceeding the initial fundraise target and with demand exceeding the Fund’s hard cap*.

Differentiated Approach to Investing in Private Debt

Guggenheim’s private debt platform is distinguished by its rigorous, bottoms-up credit research and due diligence process, supported by a team of over 50 credit research analysts organized by industry verticals. PDF IV focuses on sourcing first lien senior secured loans in both sponsor-backed and non-sponsor-backed companies within the core middle market.

The strategy emphasizes credit selectivity, strong downside protections1, and a demonstrated preference for leading transactions rather than participating in club deals. Guggenheim currently serves as the lead investor on over 90% of the capital invested by PDF IV and is the sole investor on 35% of invested capital, reflecting the firm’s conviction-driven approach and deep sourcing capabilities.

Decades of Proven Performance

PDF IV builds upon Guggenheim’s 20-plus year track record in the private debt market. Since 2002, the platform has invested over $33 billion in direct deals across more than 550 unique borrowers.

Steady Deployment and Defensive Positioning

Investors are currently 50% called against commitments in PDF IV, reflecting Guggenheim’s ability to deploy capital efficiently despite a competitive market backdrop. This pace of deployment is made possible by the platform’s deep origination capabilities and diverse sourcing network.

The current portfolio reflects the strategy’s core emphasis on capital structure seniority, downside protections, and generating strong cash yield for investors. The Fund continues to source differentiated opportunities with the potential to provide strong risk-adjusted returns from both a pricing and documentation perspective.

Continued Confidence in Private Markets

Despite evolving market conditions, Guggenheim remains confident in its ability to identify attractive opportunities across private markets. We believe the firm’s disciplined investment process—anchored by deep fundamental research, rigorous underwriting standards, and proactive portfolio monitoring—enables the team to effectively mitigate risks while capitalizing on dislocations and inefficiencies that can create compelling risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Executive Commentary

Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments, stated: "For more than two decades, Guggenheim has invested through multiple credit cycles—including periods of significant stress and dislocation—building the knowledge and discipline to seek consistent results in any market. The success of PDF IV reflects growing demand for high-quality private credit, and we are proud to be a trusted partner in helping clients achieve their long-term objectives."

Joe McCurdy, Senior Managing Director and Head of Origination, commented: “We are deeply grateful for the trust our limited partners have placed in us with this record fundraise. The success of PDF IV reflects not only the strength of our platform and team, but also the confidence our investors have in our disciplined, research-driven approach. We remain focused on delivering strong, consistent returns while prioritizing capital preservation in every market environment.”

Kevin Gundersen, Senior Managing Director and Head of Guggenheim Corporate Funding, added: “Our ability to exceed our fundraise target with demand exceeding the hard cap is a testament to the relationships we have built with our investors over more than two decades. We are excited to continue deploying capital into high-quality opportunities that meet our rigorous credit standards. Our investment process, combined with our deep sourcing network and risk management capabilities, positions us well to navigate the current environment and we believe it will help us generate attractive outcomes for our partners.”

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $2492 billion in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies.

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*Total available capital includes equity commitments in related vehicles and expected leverage.

Media Contact:

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Investments

917-703-6368

Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investing in private debt is not suitable for all investors.

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1 Downside protections include ensuring features such as strong loan documentation, covenants, seniority in capital structure, and other factors are incorporated in the strategy’s investments. There is no guarantee these features will prevent or limit loss.

2 Guggenheim Investments Assets Under Management are as of 12/31/2025 and include leverage of $14.2bn.