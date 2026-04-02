Close of Offer to New Applications

 | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £75 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £25 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 30 October 2025, the Board of the Company declares the Offer is now closed to new subscriptions.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


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