Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £75 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £25 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 30 October 2025, the Board of the Company declares the Offer is now closed to new subscriptions.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53