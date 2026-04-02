Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Close of Offer to New Applications
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £75 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £25 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 30 October 2025, the Board of the Company declares the Offer is now closed to new subscriptions.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53