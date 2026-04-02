



Photo: Liv Hospital Ulus via FL Comms

ISTANBUL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Autism Awareness Month, Liv Hospital is highlighting LivMedCell, its regenerative medicine and stem cell manufacturing center, to underscore the importance of hospital-based manufacturing standards, physician-led evaluation and multidisciplinary coordination when cell-based approaches are discussed within clinical care planning for patients diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

According to Liv Hospital’s current patient information, patients are evaluated by relevant specialists, including pediatric neurology, before any cell-based intervention is considered. The hospital also states that LivMedCell works across clinical branches, placing stem cell-related processes within a broader clinical framework rather than as a stand-alone service.

Liv Hospital states that LivMedCell is licensed by the Turkish Ministry of Health and operates under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards. Institutional materials further state that the center supports physicians with cellular and tissue-based product manufacturing, transportation and clinical-trial infrastructure under hospital conditions.



Photo: Prof. Erdal Karaöz, PhD , via FL Comms

“Cell-based approaches should be considered only within a clearly defined clinical process, under physician oversight and in appropriate hospital conditions,” said Prof. Erdal Karaöz, PhD, Director of LivMedCell at Liv Hospital. “Our priority is case-by-case clinical assessment, manufacturing discipline, multidisciplinary evaluation and structured follow-up.”

According to his current profile on Liv Hospital’s website, Prof. Erdal Karaöz, PhD , has headed LivMedCell since 2014 and previously served as a visiting scientist at the Joslin Diabetes Center at Harvard Medical School. He has authored 151 international publications and has an H-index of 41. Published literature connected to this work includes a 2025 case report indexed in PubMed describing Wharton’s jelly-derived mesenchymal stem cell use in a child diagnosed with ASD under a Turkish Ministry of Health-approved protocol. As a single-patient report, it contributes to the scientific record but should be interpreted alongside the broader need for individualized physician evaluation and further clinical research.

Through this release, Liv Hospital places the emphasis on regulated manufacturing environments, specialist oversight and coordinated follow-up in discussions around regenerative medicine. The hospital notes that medical decisions for ASD require specialist assessment and individualized care planning.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a healthcare institution based in Türkiye providing multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment services across medical specialties. Through LivMedCell, the hospital supports regenerative medicine and stem cell manufacturing activities under hospital conditions and in coordination with relevant clinical departments.

For more information:

FL PR and Communications

Ugur Alkapar

ugur@flcommunications.co.uk

+90 532 701 10 97



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56455831-7774-4cd6-b91c-6ed239d89950

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2062c880-fd8a-45a6-a88c-77be2c34fec4