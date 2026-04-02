7th Avenue Opens New Showroom at Westfield Galleria at Roseville, Bringing Its Luxury Showroom Experience to Sacramento





ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based furniture brand behind "The World's Greatest Modular Sofa," has opened a new experiential showroom at Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The appointment-first showroom will welcome customers starting Friday, April 10, 2026, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m, and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville has become a key retail destination for the greater Sacramento market, bringing together a mix of premium national brands and taste-forward shoppers. For 7th Avenue, the location strengthens an already significant California footprint, where the brand now operates six showrooms statewide, including three in Northern California.

"Westfield Galleria at Roseville is the perfect fit for our next Northern California showroom," said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder & CEO. “The Sacramento region has a growing base of design-conscious consumers and has tremendously benefited from migration from the Bay Area and across the country. Westfield has built exactly the kind of premium retail environment where our customers want to discover us. We're thrilled to be here."

The opening also marks 7th Avenue’s first location within the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) portfolio. With additional Westfield-owned shopping center locations planned across the country, the partnership represents a significant chapter in the brand’s national retail expansion.

Every 7th Avenue sofa combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features including endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably-built, free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold-certified fabrics. The frames are built to last 10 years or more, and with the option to purchase new covers, the sofa itself can evolve as your home changes or grows with your family.

"A sofa is one of the most important purchases you make for your home," said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder & COO. "It's where people gather every day with family, friends, and pets. We believe something that central to your life should be beautiful, functional, and built to last."

The Roseville showroom experience is designed to be personal and hands-on. Customers are paired with a dedicated Consultant who walks them through product features, demonstrates the stain-resistant fabrics with a live spill test, and helps design a custom modular configuration for their space. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.

For more information about 7th Avenue and its continued growth, visit 7thavenue.co

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Our flagship product, "The World's Greatest Modular Sofa", features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably-built, free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold-certified fabrics. The frames are incredibly durable and built to last 10 years or more.

For more information, visit 7thavenue.co .

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

Sarah@kargerandco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65202b3f-32d6-4e5c-99de-9908927f0fe3