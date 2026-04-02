Delinea Appoints Scott Goree as SVP of Channel and Alliances to Lead Next Phase of Partner-Led Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security control plane that secures access across human, machine, and AI identities, has appointed Scott Goree as Senior Vice President of Channel and Alliances. In this role, Goree will lead Delinea’s global partner and alliance strategy, including launching the company’s next-generation partner program, expanding its ecosystem, and accelerating partner-led growth worldwide.

Goree brings two decades of experience building and scaling high-impact partner ecosystems across the security and infrastructure industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Partners and Commercial Sales at Optiv, where he helped modernize channel strategy and accelerate partner-driven growth. Prior to that, he was the first global channel chief at Skyhigh Security, where he reinvented the partner program and significantly increased channel-sourced revenue.

“Identity security has become a board-level priority for organizations navigating cloud, hybrid, and AI-driven environments,” said Chris Kelly, President at Delinea. “Partners are essential to helping customers modernize securely and deliver measurable outcomes. Scott has a proven track record of building strong partner ecosystems and driving growth, and his leadership will be instrumental as we scale our partner strategy for the AI era.”

At Delinea, Goree will focus on building a more unified, scalable partner model designed for how customers buy and deploy identity security today. His priorities include strengthening enablement, simplifying engagement, and ensuring partners are equipped to support customers as they modernize privileged access, secure cloud entitlements, and reduce identity-based risk.

“Customers are looking for trusted advisors who understand their environments and can deliver results,” said Goree. “I’m excited to work with our partners to build a program that supports long-term growth, accelerates time to value, and helps organizations adopt modern identity security with confidence.”

Before joining Optiv and Skyhigh Security, Goree held senior channel leadership roles at Nutanix, Pure Storage, and Cisco, where he consistently built high-performing teams and delivered growth that exceeded corporate goals. He has been recognized as a CRN Channel Chief and a Top 50 Channel Influencer by Channel Futures.

To learn more about how Delinea stops unauthorized access, visit: https://delinea.com/why-choose-delinea.

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane enterprises trust to secure access across human, machine, and AI identities in on-prem, multi-cloud, and dynamic environments. Built for the AI era, Delinea continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least-privilege access in real time through just-in-time runtime authorization. By replacing static privileges with contextual, policy-based access decisions, Delinea helps organizations reduce risk, simplify governance, and move toward Zero Standing Privilege. Easy to deploy and built to scale, Delinea enables security teams to maintain control without slowing down the business, with deployment in weeks, not months, up to 90% fewer resources required, and 99.995% uptime. Learn more at Delinea.com