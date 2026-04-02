AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program Marks 15 Years: Applications Open for 2026

TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crohn’s and Colitis Canada and AbbVie are pleased to open applications for the 2026 AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program, marking the 15th anniversary of this national initiative. Over 150 students living with Crohn’s or colitis have been supported through the program since its launch in 2012, helping them pursue postsecondary education. This milestone year continues the tradition of awarding 15 scholarships of $5,000 each to students across Canada, easing tuition-related stress while managing a chronic illness.

Fifteen Years of Stories, Strength, and Resilience

For a decade and a half, the AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program has provided $845,000 to 169 students to date across the country. Scholarship recipients have said the program delivers more than financial support—it offers recognition and encouragement at a pivotal time. Many students juggle unpredictable symptoms, stigma, and frequent medical appointments alongside coursework. The AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program helps them feel seen, supported, and set up to thrive.

“Students living with Crohn’s or colitis show tremendous strength every day,” said Josh Berman, President and CEO of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. “As we celebrate 15 years of the AbbVie IBD Scholarship, we are recognizing students who continue striving toward their goals while managing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This program has had a real impact, and we are grateful for our partnership with AbbVie in helping make that impact possible.”

Crohn’s and colitis can upend student life. Flare-ups, fatigue, and urgent washroom needs can lead to missed classes, limited extracurriculars, and difficult conversations with peers and educators. This scholarship helps reduce at least one barrier so students can focus on learning and well-being.

A Growing Need Across Canada

More than 322,000 Canadians live with Crohn’s or colitis, a number expected to reach 470,000 by 2035. Crohn’s and colitis can be debilitating diseases that severely impact the quality of life. Symptoms—abdominal pain, diarrhea, and severe fatigue—often surface during adolescence or early adulthood, precisely when students are shaping their academic and career paths. Programs like these, as well as timely diagnosis and optimal disease management are critical to support young people and improve their quality of life as they continue to learn more about their condition.

“For 15 years, the AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program has been about students living with IBD, their resilience, and their determination to build a future beyond their diagnosis. At AbbVie, we are honoured to stand along Crohn’s and Colitis Canada in supporting individuals and families affected by IBD. This partnership reflects our belief that supporting the IBD community goes beyond treatment; it means empowering people to live, learn and thrive,” said Natacha Raphael, Head of Corporate Affairs and Patient Engagement.

Over the past 15 years, the AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program has been supporting and celebrating those who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement, and personal resilience while living with Crohn’s or colitis.

About the AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program (2026)

15 scholarships of $5,000.

Open to Canadian students of any age diagnosed with Crohn’s or colitis.

Applicants must be enrolled in, or awaiting acceptance to, a Canadian postsecondary institution.

Selection is based on academic dedication, wellness efforts, and community contributions.

Application includes proof of diagnosis, letters of recommendation, and a personal essay.

Application deadline: June 1, 2026





Apply and learn more: ibdscholarship.ca



Crohn’s and Colitis in Canada

Crohn’s and colitis are lifelong inflammatory conditions of the digestive tract that can cause severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, and urgent washroom needs. While they can occur at any age, diagnosis most often happens between 16 and 35. Canada has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world; more than 322,000 Canadians are currently affected, and that figure is projected to reach 470,000 by 2035. A new diagnosis occurs every 48 minutes.

About Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is on a relentless journey to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by these diseases.

Through research funding, advocacy, education, and patient programs, the organization advances care and support for people living with IBD. Learn more at crohnsandcolitis.ca. Follow @getgutsycanada on Facebook and Instagram, and at Crohn’s and Colitis Canada on YouTube and LinkedIn.

About AbbVie Canada

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.