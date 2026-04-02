True North VIP Opens 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Planning Across All Host Cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico

New York, NY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North VIP has opened advance transportation planning for the 2026 FIFA World Cup across all host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, giving travelers, executive assistants, hospitality teams, corporate planners, families, and private groups a single point of contact for tournament transportation across North America.

True North VIP Fleet at Metlife Stadium

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring 48 teams and 104 matches to 16 host cities across three countries from June 11 to July 19, making it one of the largest travel and ground transportation events North America has ever seen. For many travelers, the challenge will not be getting to one match. It will be coordinating airport arrivals, hotel changes, stadium transfers, executive schedules, post-match pickups, and onward travel across multiple host cities inside a compressed tournament calendar.

True North VIP’s World Cup transportation program is built for that reality. Rather than treating the tournament like a series of isolated one-way rides, the company is organizing service around full movement planning: airport to hotel, hotel to stadium, stadium to dinner or private residence, and city-to-city transfers when an itinerary includes multiple matches or multiple host markets.

For the 2026 tournament, True North VIP is supporting transportation tied to New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. True North VIP provides direct transportation support in New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, and the broader Northeast corridor, while coordinating service across all other host cities through its vetted transportation network. That structure gives clients one team, one itinerary, and one coordination layer while True North VIP manages local execution across markets. FIFA confirms 11 U.S. host cities, two Canadian host cities, and three Mexican host cities.

The company’s World Cup transportation options include executive sedans, luxury SUVs, corporate transportation, executive transportation, Mercedes Sprinter service, group transportation, mini-coaches, charter buses, airport transfers, hotel-to-stadium transfers, round-trip match-day transportation, hospitality movement, VIP and Super VIP handling, and dedicated 12-hour or 24-hour service programs for clients requiring continuous coverage.

That matters because World Cup travel is rarely simple. International visitors may arrive at different airports, travel with luggage, children, staff, or guests, and operate on fixed ticket windows, security timelines, and return schedules. Corporate travelers may need separate vehicles for principals and clients. Hospitality teams may need synchronized arrivals and departures across hotels, restaurants, stadiums, and private events. Private groups may need SUVs for one part of the party, Sprinter service for another, and larger charter support for the rest.

A True North VIP spokesperson said, “This tournament is not a one-city event and it is not a one-ride problem. Travelers will be arriving from different countries, moving in groups, staying in different hotels, attending matches in different cities, and trying to manage airport, stadium, and return logistics at the same time. Our job is to turn that into one coordinated transportation plan.”

True North VIP expects especially strong demand around the Northeast corridor, where New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Boston create one of the most concentrated World Cup travel patterns in North America. New York/New Jersey’s host venue will stage eight World Cup matches, including the Final, which makes the region one of the tournament’s most important transportation markets from the first group-stage wave through the final week.

Beyond the World Cup itself, True North VIP is also preparing for a broader 2026 major-event calendar across New York and the surrounding region, including Sail4th 250 in the Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4, the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival at Saratoga in early June, the U.S. Open golf championship at Shinnecock Hills in June, the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens from August 23 through September 13, and the TCS New York City Marathon in the fall. For clients planning premium transportation around major sports, civic, and hospitality events, the company sees the 2026 FIFA World Cup as part of a larger high-demand event calendar rather than a one-off moment.

While the company expects the heaviest pressure around the Northeast corridor, it is accepting transportation requests across all other host cities for clients who need broader tournament coverage, cross-border itinerary support, or one transportation partner managing multiple markets under a single plan. That includes clients combining U.S. host cities with Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Guadalajara, or Monterrey as part of a larger World Cup itinerary.

For premium clients, the program also includes VIP and Super VIP transportation planning built around privacy, tighter movement windows, dedicated standby time, multi-vehicle coordination, and elevated service expectations during high-demand tournament dates. These programs are intended for executive travelers, private families, corporate hospitality groups, high-priority guests, and organizations that need more than standard event transportation.

Travelers and planners can begin arranging service now by completing a short itinerary request form on True North VIP’s World Cup transportation hub: 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Hub.

For travelers focused specifically on the New York/New Jersey host market, True North VIP’s dedicated local page remains available here: MetLife Stadium World Cup Transportation.

Additional World Cup transportation pages are available for:

Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Seattle, Kansas City, San Francisco Bay Area, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

True North VIP is an independent transportation company and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

About True North VIP



True North VIP is a premium transportation company providing executive car service, airport transfers, event transportation, corporate transportation, group movement, and itinerary coordination. In addition to 2026 FIFA World Cup transportation planning across North America, the company supports major-event transportation across New York and the broader region for travelers and organizations requiring executive sedans, SUVs, Sprinter service, mini-coaches, charter buses, and dedicated multi-day coverage tied to match-day, hospitality, airport, and multi-city travel. Learn more at truenorthvip.com.

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