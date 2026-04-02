Orange: Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Press release

Paris, 2 April 2026

Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

On 2 April 2026, Orange filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France in ESEF format. The document includes the following information:

the 2025 Annual Financial Report;

the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

the Sustainability Statement;

information on the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 19 May 2026.

The Registration Document is available to the public on Orange’s corporate website: https://www.orange.com/en/finance in the “Our reports” heading.

About Orange

About Orange Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group’s growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions.

Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Tom Wright tom.wright@orange.com

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