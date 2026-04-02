Northwestel and Telesat formalize Telesat Lightspeed agreement

OTTAWA, ON and IQALUIT, NU, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Northwestel, the largest communications provider in Canada’s North, today announced that Northwestel has signed a multi-year contract for Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services.

Northwestel will leverage the advanced LEO network to deliver low latency, sovereign broadband connectivity to communities across Northern Canada. By leveraging the Government of Canada’s Telesat Lightspeed capacity pool, Northwestel plans to provide high speed broadband, offering plans with at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload speeds and unlimited monthly usage.

Today, Northwestel serves 97 communities across Canada through a combination of fibre-powered and satellite technologies that are integrated with last mile solutions to serve its customers. For remote communities where fibre backhaul is not available, the resilient Telesat Lightspeed LEO network will serve as a critical component to bring faster internet speeds to households, businesses and institutions.

Trusted, sovereign broadband connectivity is vital to ensuring northern communities can fully participate in the digital economy. As an empowering technology, high speed broadband drives economic growth and opens doors to education, healthcare, new jobs, and government services delivered remotely. Northwestel plays a central role in this transformation as a local employer with a strong presence throughout the North, backed by support from dedicated technicians who understand the unique needs of the region.

"Northwestel’s leadership and vision for Northern connectivity, combined with the advanced Canadian Telesat Lightspeed LEO network, represents a powerful partnership to deliver high performing Northern broadband networks," stated Michèle Beck, Telesat’s Senior Vice President of Canadian Sales. "Together we are ensuring that Canadians—no matter how far north they live—can fully participate in our nation’s digital future, while reinforcing Canada’s Arctic sovereignty."

“This agreement reflects our commitment to Canadian innovation that directly serves Canadian needs.” says Tammy April, Vice President of Strategic Growth at Northwestel. “By partnering with Telesat and leveraging their advanced LEO network, we are investing in domestic technology that strengthens Northern connectivity, supports sovereignty, and delivers reliable broadband where it matters most.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit www.telesat.com .

About Northwestel

Northwestel is the largest telecommunications provider in Canada’s North, serving 97 communities across the Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta. Beginning in 2020, Northwestel’s Every Community Project significantly improved broadband services for northern residents, governments, and businesses using the latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technologies. Now, over 95% of homes in Yukon and NWT have access to high-speed, unlimited fibre-powered internet, either FTTH or fibre-to-the-neighbourhood. Northwestel is proud to provide services on the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples across Canada’s North.

Media Contacts:

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

Northwestel Media Relations

media@nwtel.ca

+1 867 455 4209

Telesat Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “plans,” “intends,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.