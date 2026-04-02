AB KN Energies audited Annual information for the year 2025

 | Source: KN Energies KN Energies

AB KN Energies (hereinafter – KN, the Company) announces the audited consolidated (hereinafter – the Group) and separate financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025.

Key financial indicators for the 1-12 months of 2025:

EUR millionsGroupCompany
 1-12 months of 20251-12 months of 20241-12 months of 20251-12 months of 2024
Revenue105.293.799.989.4
EBITDA53.548.851.246.4
Normalized EBITDA47.846.745.544.3
Net profit (loss)18.215.416.713.8
Normalized net profit (loss)13.413.912.012.0
Normalized net profit margin, %12.8%14.5%12.0%13.4%

 

Enclosed: 

  1. AB KN Energies 2025 Management Report together with the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The Management Report also includes the Report on Remuneration and the Sustainability Report. The independent auditor's report is presented separately.


Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 46 391772

Attachments


Attachments

KN_IFRS_ANNUAL_2025_PDF_ AB KN Energies - Auditor's report_2025 abknenergies-2025-12-31-en
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