YieldMax® Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (CHPY) Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the YieldMax® Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (CHPY).

In its first year, CHPY has emerged as a standout performer, delivering cumulative total returns that reflect both the strength of its income strategy and the continued momentum of the semiconductor industry.

The table below includes cumulative total return data for CHPY:

Data as of

4/1/2026 CHPY - YieldMax® Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF 3 Months 12.43% 6 Months 22.63% 1 Year 82.94%

Source: Bloomberg; returns are based on market price and assume the reinvestment of distributions.

CHPY is an actively managed ETF that seeks current income and capital appreciation via direct investments in a select portfolio of Semiconductor Companies. CHPY aims to distribute such income on a weekly basis.

Additional information on CHPY, including standardized performance, distribution history, holdings, and important disclosures, can be found here.

Short-term performance is not a good indicator of how a fund will perform over longer periods.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Derivatives Risk:

Derivatives are financial instruments deriving value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates, or indexes. Each Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s investments in derivatives may pose risks beyond those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments. Risks include market-related factors, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions. The Underlying YieldMax® ETFs’ investment strategies are options-based, and option prices are influenced by various factors.

Call Writing Strategy Risk:

The continuous application of each Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s call writing strategy impacts its ability to participate in positive price returns of its Underlying Security. This affects returns during the term of sold call options and over longer time frames. An Underlying YieldMax® ETF’s participation in its Underlying Security’s positive price returns and its own returns will depend not only on the Underlying Security’s price but also on the path the Underlying Security’s price takes over time. Certain price trajectories of the Underlying Security could lead to suboptimal outcomes for the Underlying YieldMax® ETF.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Underlying YieldMax® ETFs, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for the Underlying YieldMax® ETFs as each will hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States.

The CHPY Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the Adviser or YieldMax®.