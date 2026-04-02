Hungary Summit Bridges China-EU Cooperation, Jilian Construction Shares Localization Expertise at Global Economic Forum

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Economic Development Forum, an international platform dedicated to fostering global economic cooperation and development, has once again proven its value by facilitating high-level dialogue and project matching to build an open world economy. As a significant milestone in China-EU relations, the 11th Global Economic Development Forum & China-Europe Regional Economic Development Summit has continued to inject momentum into regional cooperation since its successful convening in Budapest, Hungary last October.







Under the theme "Sharing Opportunities Between China and Europe, Creating a Valuable Future Together," the summit brought together over 100 participants, including government representatives, former politicians, business leaders, and experts. They gathered to explore new pathways for regional cooperation between China and Europe under the guidance of new quality productivity, with a focus on innovation and green development. As a prominent representative of Chinese enterprises in Hungary, Jilian Construction was invited to share its practical experience. Ms. Stella Cui, the head of Jilian Construction in Hungary, provided a comprehensive "localization guide" covering market entry, team building, and project execution.





The forum emphasized the core direction of "China-Europe economic synergy and cultural integration," serving as a bridge for Chinese companies expanding into Europe and promoting in-depth exchanges in trade, technology, culture, arts, and education. Hungarian official advisory bodies and business representatives offered cutting-edge policy and industry insights, with Bornemisza Miklós, Vice President of the Budapest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BKIK), detailing Hungary's preferential policies for foreign investment and key industry orientations.

In the experience-sharing session, Ms. Stella Cui explained why Chinese enterprises choose Eastern Europe, how to establish a local presence, and shared Jilian Construction's own development journey in Hungary. She illustrated how to combine "Chinese efficiency" with "European standards" in operations, advising companies to prioritize strategic clarity and compliance from the outset. These insights from policy, market, and practical fronts built a comprehensive information framework, fostering substantive dialogue and mutual trust between China and Hungary.

Notably, the summit opened a "golden window" for China-Europe collaboration, with participants agreeing on vast potential in technological innovation, industrial chain synergy, and financial integration. This synergy is expected to deepen across innovation, industry, and capital chains in the future, paving the way for sustained cooperation.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Harriet Wang

Email: harriet.wang@ijilian.com

Website: www.Jliangroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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