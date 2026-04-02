Bolen Bliss Introduces Nationwide Wedding Vendor Directory Focused on Authentic Multicultural Celebrations

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolen Bliss, a Chesapeake-based startup, has launched a nationwide wedding directory created to support couples planning celebrations shaped by multiple cultures, languages, faiths, and family traditions. The new platform is designed to help users find multicultural wedding vendors and other wedding vendors for multicultural couples across the United States.





The launch comes as more couples seek wedding experiences that reflect personal identity and heritage. For many couples navigating interracial marriage, multicultural marriage, or interfaith marriage, finding vendors who understand their background and priorities can be difficult. Bolen Bliss was created to make that process easier through a dedicated multicultural wedding directory built around connection, fit, and representation.





The platform includes vendor listings across major wedding categories, including venues, photographers, DJs, caterers, florists, hair and makeup artists, planners, bakers, officiants, videographers, transportation providers, rentals, decor providers, bartenders, and live entertainment. The goal is to give couples a practical resource for multicultural wedding planning while also giving wedding businesses a place to present their services to a broader audience.





“Weddings are deeply personal, but many directories still treat couples like they all need the same thing,” said Zane Bolen, co-founder of Bolen Bliss. “Bolen Bliss was built to help couples find vendors who fit their culture, style, and celebration, while also helping vendors communicate more clearly what makes them the right fit.”





Bolen Bliss said the platform was developed to address a growing need for culturally inclusive wedding vendors and wedding vendors who understand cultural traditions. The company also offers free business accounts for wedding professionals nationwide, allowing vendors to create profiles and connect with couples seeking more intentional matches.





The company believes the new directory fills an important gap in the wedding market by giving multicultural couples a more relevant way to search, compare, and connect. As weddings continue to reflect a wider range of identities and traditions, Bolen Bliss aims to provide a clearer path for couples looking for vendors who can support meaningful, personalized celebrations.





Couples and wedding professionals can explore the platform or create a business account at bolenbliss.com .





About Bolen Bliss

Bolen Bliss is an online wedding vendor directory based in Chesapeake, Virginia. The company helps couples across the United States discover wedding professionals in major categories including venues, photography, catering, entertainment, rentals, and more. Bolen Bliss focuses on helping multicultural couples find vendors who align with their traditions, style, and celebration goals.