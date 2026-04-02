USA Pickleball Renews Partnership with USA SHADE as Preferred Shade Partner Through 2026

DALLAS, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA SHADE , a leading provider of engineered shade structures, today announced the renewal of its partnership with USA Pickleball , the National Governing Body for the sport, extending the relationship through the end of 2026. Now entering its second year, USA SHADE will continue to serve as a Preferred Shade Partner, supporting the development of high-quality, player-focused pickleball facilities nationwide.

As pickleball continues to grow rapidly across the United States, the need for thoughtfully designed, high-performing courts has never been greater. Through this partnership, USA SHADE plays a critical role in helping facilities elevate the player experience by integrating shade solutions that enhance comfort, improve safety, and support long-term court usability in a variety of climates.

“Partnering with USA Pickleball reinforces our position as a trusted resource for the next generation of court design,” said Jay Rivera, Sr. Vice President of Sales at USA SHADE. “Together, we are helping set a new standard for what modern pickleball facilities should deliver—elevated player experience, enhanced safety, and smart, sustainable design.”

USA SHADE’s expertise in engineered shade structures complements USA Pickleball’s broader facility development initiatives, which aim to support communities, clubs, and facility operators in building courts that meet the evolving needs of the sport. By incorporating shade into court planning and design, facilities can create more accessible and enjoyable environments for players, spectators, and event operators alike.

“USA SHADE has been an important partner in helping facilities think beyond the court surface and toward the full player experience,” said Christian Portaro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at USA Pickleball. “As we continue to guide the growth of pickleball nationwide, partnerships like this ensure that communities are equipped with solutions that enhance play, prioritize safety, and support the long-term success of the sport.”

Facility operators, developers, and community leaders can learn more about USA SHADE’s pickleball-specific solutions by visiting USA Pickleball’s dedicated resource page: https://usapickleball.org/construction/shading/ .

This renewal reflects USA Pickleball’s continued commitment to working with best-in-class partners to support the sport’s infrastructure, ensuring that as participation grows, the quality of play environments grows with it.

About USA SHADE

For over 30 years, USA SHADE has set the standard in fabric structure design and technology, offering innovative, end-to-end shade solutions for municipalities, developers, and facility owners across the United States. USA SHADE seamlessly blends form and function to deliver engineered structures that enhance comfort, safety, and year-round usability in outdoor environments ranging from athletic venues to public parks. For more information about USA SHADE, visit www.usa-shade.com .

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the official National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, USA Pickleball is dedicated to preserving the integrity of the game while advancing its growth and development nationwide. The organization supports players, clubs, and communities by sanctioning premier tournaments, offering certified equipment testing, training referees, certifying facilities, and providing a wide range of educational resources. USA Pickleball also maintains and updates the official rules of the sport, ensuring consistency and fairness at every level of play. Led by a Board of Directors and a dedicated national office staff, USA Pickleball delivers the infrastructure and strategic vision necessary to fuel the continued expansion of pickleball across the country—benefiting members with exclusive access to events, programs, and tools that elevate their experience on and off the court.



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