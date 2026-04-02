Corvee Joins the Instead Brand as Company Nears 100% Government Approvals

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a leading tax planning platform for accounting firms, today announced it is joining the Instead brand. Accounts, data, billing, and tools remain fully accessible to existing customers at instead.com/corvee.

Corvee’s transition coincides with Instead's imminent completion of government approvals across 100% of U.S. federal and state tax jurisdictions for tax year 2025, a milestone no new tax platform has reached in nearly 30 years.

Instead is already IRS-approved to e-file Forms 1040, 1041, 1120, 1120S, and 1065, covering virtually every U.S. taxpayer. With full authorization complete, Instead becomes the only AI-native platform offering a unified experience across tax planning, tax research, estimated tax payments, tax filing, and tax resolution, in a single system.

"Corvee is where we learned what this industry needs," said Andrew Argue, CPA and CEO of Instead. "The old way was a CPA manually researching strategies, building a plan, formatting it, and sending it. Instead is the first AI agent for taxes that spans research, memos, tax plans, and tax filing."

Professional tax software hasn't had a new entrant built from scratch in almost 30 years. Instead was designed from the ground up to replace the full tax technology stack, automating the preparation process so firms can focus on planning and advisory.

Corvee clients keep everything they have today. Those who want to go further with filing, estimated payments, research, and resolution under one system can access Instead's full platform whenever they're ready.

About Instead

Instead (instead.com) is the AI-powered tax platform replacing legacy software for accounting firms. IRS-approved for Forms 1040, 1041, 1120, 1120S, and 1065, Instead unifies tax planning, research, estimated payments, filing, and resolution in one system.

Media Contact:

Olivia Rodi, Marketing Manager, Instead

olivia@instead.com