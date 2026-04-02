Clermont-Ferrand, April 2nd, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin completes the acquisition of Flexitallic

and accelerates growth in Polymer Composite Solutions

Michelin completed the acquisition of Flexitallic, under the terms announced on February 3, 2026, and after obtaining all the necessary approvals for the transaction.

Strong strategic fit, as both parties share the same commitment to innovation and high-quality products while operating worldwide, creating synergies for future growth.

Acquisition financed through available cash, preserving Michelin’s strong financial position.





Based in Houston, Texas, Flexitallic is a global leader in sealing solutions providing high-performance gaskets to critical sectors such as energy and chemical industry. It is renowned for the reliability and exceptional resistance of its products in extreme environments where safety is paramount.

Operating across seventeen facilities worldwide, Flexitallic manufactures a comprehensive range of composite gaskets, sheet products, and specialty filler materials.

This acquisition significantly broadens Michelin’s sealing portfolio and market reach, notably by increasing access to the aftermarket. Flexitallic employs approximately 1,200 people and achieved sales of ~220 million USD in 2025.

Contact details

Investor Relations







investor-relations@michelin.com







Guillaume Jullienne







guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com







Nadia Ait-Mokhtar

nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com



Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22







groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholder







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Combris-Battut

muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.

This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

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