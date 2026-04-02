SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of BLOCK Group in the Czech Republic

Cergy, April 2nd, 2026 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of BLOCK Group, a Czech-based provider of cleanroom design, engineering, procurement and construction solutions.

Founded in 1991, BLOCK Group is an experienced provider of turnkey cleanroom solutions and a well-established market leader in the Czech Republic. The Group supports clients operating in highly demanding sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, microelectronics and optics.

BLOCK Group delivers comprehensive services across the full project lifecycle – from design and engineering through implementation to service and validation. Its area of expertise includes also process automation systems and high voltage installations. In FY2025, BLOCK Group generated revenues of c.€50 million and employs approximately 160 professionals as of March 2026.

This acquisition will enable SPIE Central Europe to significantly strengthen its position in industries with stringent technical requirements and higher value-added services. By combining competencies, SPIE will be able to address a broader client base across Central Europe and further expand its presence in fast-growing segments such as pharma, biotech and healthcare.

Łukasz Nowiński, Managing Director of SPIE Central Europe, commented:

“BLOCK Group is a recognized leader in cleanroom solutions in Czech Republic, with strong expertise in sectors requiring the highest technical and safety standards. This acquisition represents an important step in strengthening SPIE Central Europe’s capabilities. By integrating BLOCK’s competencies and welcoming a team of highly skilled specialists, we enhance our ability to deliver complex, high-value projects. Building on SPIE’s existing presence in the Czech Republic through its two local companies – SPIE Stangl Technik and SPIE STS – this transaction further reinforces our position in attractive industries across the Central Europe region.”

Lukáš Vachala, CEO of BLOCK Group, added:

“Joining SPIE marks a significant milestone for BLOCK Group. Becoming part of a strong international organization will allow us to accelerate our development, expand our offering and deliver even more ambitious projects to our clients. We are confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for our employees and further strengthen our market position.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approval.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

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