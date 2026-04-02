ANSR Introduces Healthcare GCC Accelerator Platform to Drive AI-Enabled Enterprise Transformation

BENGALURU, KA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 02, 2026 - -

ANSR, the world's leading Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions provider, has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated Healthcare GCC Accelerator Platform. This innovative strategic solution is meticulously designed to help global healthcare enterprises build, operationalize, and scale AI-enabled capability centers with unprecedented speed, confidence, and enterprise-wide impact. For organizations seeking to modernize their operations and seamlessly embed advanced artificial intelligence into their core workflows, ansr.com/global-capability-center offers comprehensive operational frameworks for establishing these high-performance hubs. The new accelerator uniquely brings together ANSR's proven end-to-end execution model with advanced, real-world healthcare AI capabilities provided by Optum.

The healthcare industry is currently navigating a period of profound digital disruption, with global healthcare spending rapidly approaching the ten trillion dollar mark. As operational complexities mount, organizations are increasingly turning to dedicated capability centers as their primary, long-term engines for digital transformation and operational scale. Simultaneously, these enterprises face mounting pressure to adopt artificial intelligence responsibly, particularly within highly regulated clinical and administrative environments where strict data privacy and regulatory compliance are paramount. ANSR's new accelerator is purposefully engineered to address these converging enterprise needs, pairing a proven global delivery methodology with sophisticated AI capabilities that are already deployed and validated at massive scale across the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Market data strongly underscores the urgency of this operational shift. According to recent ANSR research, seventy percent of leading global enterprises now rely heavily on capability centers as the primary engine for their artificial intelligence initiatives. Furthermore, AI-related hiring across these specialized centers has surged by an astonishing 131% year-to-date. This explosive growth highlights a definitive strategic move by corporate leadership to build dedicated, highly secure internal AI teams rather than depending on fragmented, external vendor models that often pose significant intellectual property risks. Early movers in the healthcare sector are already realizing massive, measurable returns by leveraging AI-enabled operations across complex functions such as revenue cycle management, prior authorization processes, and intricate clinical workflows.

"Healthcare enterprises need more than a technology platform or an operational playbook. They need both, fully integrated and built for scale. This accelerator allows us to embed Optum.ai capabilities within the GCC model, supported by technology that has been tested in real healthcare environments. By working with Optum, we can help our customers adopt AI with greater confidence and deliver measurable results faster," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR.

"ANSR brings deep expertise in building and operating global capability centers, and we are pleased to support their customers with Optum.ai technology designed for real-world healthcare environments," said Harish Gudi, Chief Information Officer, Optum Technology, India. "By leveraging our AI capabilities within ANSR's GCC model, healthcare organizations can modernize operations, apply AI responsibly, and scale impact across their global teams."

Through this powerful collaboration, ANSR will deliver a highly unified operational model structured around several core capability pillars-

AI-native GCC design and setup: End-to-end GCC establishment spanning strategy, site selection, operational build-out, talent, and technology integration, with AI-readiness built in from day one through workforce planning, role design, and governance.

Domain and workforce capability building: Structured, role-based pathways to build healthcare domain expertise, paired with tiered AI literacy programs that help teams at all levels adopt and scale AI effectively and responsibly.

AI-led transformation at scale: Based on ANSR's experience supporting enterprise AI transformation, purpose-built AI platforms can drive 20–25% efficiency gains in early stages and up to 50-60% as capabilities mature. This often includes 35+ automated workflows and a pipeline of 50-75 new AI use cases annually.

AI Centers of Excellence (CoEs): Rapid setup of AI CoEs with governance frameworks, sandbox environments, and pre-built assets, supported by experienced teams and flexible delivery models to accelerate adoption and scale.

The Healthcare GCC Accelerator comprehensively supports organizations at any specific stage of their operational journey, whether establishing their very first offshore center or radically transforming and scaling existing legacy operations. All enterprise engagements follow a highly structured, phased model that includes initial strategy and design, accelerated build and launch sequences, and continuous, data-driven optimizations, with advanced artificial intelligence embedded as a core enabler throughout the entire lifecycle. The accelerator platform is available immediately to healthcare enterprises globally, with commercial terms and engagement models defined in subsequent definitive agreements between ANSR and its corporate customers. For the complete official announcement, please review the ANSR launches Healthcare GCC Accelerator press release.

About ANSR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpNat4DQ48M

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200+ GCCs established and more than 250k+ people hired for Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. Managing over 12M+ sq ft of enterprise workspace and bringing 20+ years of experience to the sector, the organization has created $2B+ in investments. As creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform and a thriving 3.6M+ GCC Professionals Network, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. To know more, visit ansr.com.

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Clint Thomas

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