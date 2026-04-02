Rent Water Purifier in Mumbai Gains Traction as Rentomojo Highlights Shift Away from High Upfront Costs and AMC Burden

BENGALURU, KA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports increasing demand for water purifier rentals in Mumbai, as urban households evaluate alternatives to traditional ownership amid rising upfront costs and recurring annual maintenance charges (AMC).

Water purifiers have historically been purchased outright by households, with standard units typically priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000. However, beyond the initial purchase, many consumers opt for annual maintenance contracts (AMC), which cover servicing and filter replacements and can cost approximately ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per year depending on usage and water conditions. Over time, these AMC costs can represent a significant portion of the total cost of ownership.

This recurring AMC burden is becoming an increasingly important factor in consumer decision-making, particularly in cities like Mumbai where renters and mobile households are less inclined to commit to long-term ownership with ongoing annual expenses.

In Mumbai, where residential mobility remains high and rental housing is common, these considerations are becoming more relevant. Working professionals, couples, and shared households often relocate between neighborhoods or housing arrangements, making the logistics of transporting, reinstalling, and maintaining owned appliances more complex—especially when combined with recurring AMC commitments.

Subscription-based rental models are emerging as an alternative approach. Under this structure, customers pay a fixed monthly fee that typically includes access to the appliance along with servicing support and periodic filter replacements, effectively removing the need for separate AMC contracts. This consolidation of product and maintenance is increasingly being viewed as a simpler alternative to ownership.

According to Rentomojo, demand for water purifier rentals in Mumbai has been supported by this shift toward cost predictability and the avoidance of recurring AMC expenses. The company's model includes doorstep delivery, installation, periodic servicing, and filter replacements at defined intervals, without requiring customers to purchase the appliance or manage separate maintenance contracts.

"The way households approach essential appliances is evolving, particularly in cities with high mobility like Mumbai," said a company spokesperson. "Consumers are increasingly weighing not just the purchase price, but also the long-term costs, especially AMC, along with the effort associated with maintenance and relocation."

Relocation remains a key factor influencing this shift. For individuals moving within Mumbai, rented appliances can be transferred to a new residence, reducing the need for reinstallation planning or resale of owned units that may still require active AMC coverage. For those relocating to another city served by the platform, continuity of service can be maintained without requiring a new purchase.

In addition to individual households, the rental model is also being adopted by small businesses and property operators, including landlords and short-term rental hosts managing multiple units. For these users, avoiding multiple AMC contracts across properties and converting appliance costs into a recurring operational expense can simplify budgeting and ongoing management.

Rentomojo operates on a postpaid billing structure, where customers are invoiced after the usage period, along with a refundable security deposit at onboarding. Subscription tenures are flexible, allowing users to align appliance usage with their housing timelines without long-term commitments tied to ownership and AMC renewals.

The growth of water purifier rentals in Mumbai reflects a broader trend across urban India, where access-based models are gaining traction across categories such as furniture and home appliances. As households continue to prioritize flexibility, liquidity, and predictable costs, alternatives that eliminate recurring AMC obligations are becoming more prominent.

https://youtu.be/0h67zbBNaqQ?si=ZpU1v2SuVabgPZDQ

While ownership continues to remain relevant, particularly for long-term homeowners, subscription models are increasingly being considered by renters and mobile urban populations seeking to avoid upfront expenditure and the ongoing burden of annual maintenance charges. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances-on-rent

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068