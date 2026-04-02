Medicana Health Group Marks World Autism Awareness Day with a Call for Inclusion, Earlier Recognition and Family-Centered Support 





Photo: Medicana Ataköy Hospital via FL Comms

ISTANBUL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, Medicana Health Group is calling for broader understanding of autism, earlier access to qualified evaluation and more inclusive support systems for children on the autism spectrum and their families. The United Nations has framed the 2026 observance around the theme “Autism and Humanity – Every Life Has Value,” while the World Health Organization is emphasizing the need for more neuroinclusive environments across health, education and community life.

As part of this year’s Autism Awareness Week, Medicana said the conversation should move beyond awareness alone and focus on practical access: earlier assessment, multidisciplinary guidance, structured follow-up and stronger support for families in daily life. The group added that meaningful awareness also requires respectful language, evidence-informed communication and a long-term commitment to inclusion.

At Medicana Ataköy Hospital in Istanbul, families can access a multidisciplinary clinical framework that includes pediatrics, pediatric neurology & neurosurgery, psychiatry, psychology and rehabilitation. Medicana said coordinated care of this kind is essential for individualized evaluation, continuity of follow-up and more informed family decision-making over time.

The initiative also reflects the contribution of clinicians such as at Medicana Ataköy Hospital.

Medicana added that any public discussion around emerging and advanced therapeutic approaches, including regenerative medicine, must remain grounded in scientific rigor, individualized physician assessment, ethical oversight and full compliance with applicable regulations. The group said its purpose during the awareness period is to contribute to a more informed and compassionate dialogue, one that reduces stigma, supports families and keeps each child’s long-term well-being at the center of care.





Photo: Medicana Ataköy Hospital Operating Room via FL Comms

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group says it serves domestic and international patients with patient safety and quality at the center of care. According to the group’s published quality policy, Medicana hospitals work in line with Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation standards and Turkey’s Ministry of Health Service Quality Standards, while the network also includes selected hospitals with JCI accreditation and other recognitions such as WHO/UNICEF Baby-Friendly Hospital designations, TÜSKA accreditation, ISO 9001:2015 certification and AACI accreditation.

This announcement is intended for public awareness and corporate communications purposes and does not replace individualized medical evaluation.

About Medicana Health Group

Medicana Health Group is a private healthcare provider founded in 1992. The group states that it serves both domestic and international patients and maintains a quality framework aligned with national and international standards across its hospitals and medical services.

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Uğur Alkapar

ugur@flcommunications.co.uk

FL PR and Comms

Tel: +90 532 701 10 97

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d858c66-48a8-4ff1-a4d0-45bfef840039