EssilorLuxottica acquires a stake in Top Charoen,

reinforcing its presence in Thailand

Paris, France and Bangkok, Thailand (2 April 2026) – EssilorLuxottica and Top Charoen today announced that they have closed a transaction for EssilorLuxottica to become the partner of Top Charoen through the acquisition of a meaningful stake, cementing the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Top Charoen is Thailand’s largest retail chain with over 2,000 stores across all regions of the country.

Thailand is a strategic hub for EssilorLuxottica’s global manufacturing and business operations. The partnership with Top Charoen further strengthens EssilorLuxottica’s commitment to elevating vision care across the region and worldwide, while bringing us closer to consumers to anticipate their future needs.

Top Charoen was founded in 1947 with the opening of its first store in Saraburi, and a mobile van to make eye care accessible even to remote and rural areas. Today, Top Charoen operates under different banners, including Top Charoen, Luxoptic, Eye Class, Eye Bright, Eye Sport, Big C Optical, Robinson Optical, and Beautiful Optic. Top Charoen also runs an optical e-commerce business through its own platform and certain local third-party marketplaces.

“Our partnership with Top Charoen will strengthen our existing presence in one of the most significant countries in Asia, elevating vision care standards and advancing the development of the emerging wearable category across the region. At the same time, we remain deeply committed to our customers, meeting their demand for high-quality, innovative vision care products and services; together, as partners, we will be uniquely positioned to drive awareness and actions to address Asia’s growing visual health needs. Patients and consumers remain at the heart of our Group’s strategy as we continue to expand access to advanced eyewear and eyecare worldwide,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

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