The Bulleit Group Named to PRovoke Media’s Top 40 Technology PR Agencies in the World

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulleit Group, a narrative systems and strategic communications consultancy, was named one of PRovoke Media’s Top 40 Technology PR Agencies in the World, recognizing the firm’s differentiated approach to strategic communications for companies at the forefront of technology and innovation.

PRovoke Media’s Top 40 Technology PR Agencies list evaluates and ranks firms based on performance, innovation, and client impact. This recognition places The Bulleit Group among a select group of global firms that support technology companies, venture capital firms, and enterprise organizations through communications strategy, media relations, and market positioning.

Founded in 2012, The Bulleit Group works with companies across fintech, venture capital, aerospace, energy, and emerging technology verticals. The firm helps organizations explain complex products, platforms, and ideas clearly and in alignment with business outcomes.

“The way companies are evaluated has changed,” said Kyle Arteaga, CEO and co-founder of The Bulleit Group. “Clear communication, consistent positioning, and strong narrative alignment directly influence how customers, investors, and partners understand organizations. This recognition reflects the importance of that work.”

The Bulleit Group’s recent work includes company launches, reputation management, and long-term positioning programs for high-growth, frontier technology companies. Several campaigns have been recognized by industry awards, including the Sabre , In2Sabre , and PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 .

As digital platforms and AI-driven systems play an increasingly central role in how information is surfaced and evaluated, organizations are placing a greater emphasis on structured, consistent, and accessible communications strategies. The Bulleit Group’s approach integrates data, narrative development, and distribution to support long-term visibility and market understanding. The firm continues to evolve its model to reflect this shift, developing communications systems designed to perform across both traditional media and AI-driven environments.

About Bulleit Group

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that builds communications infrastructure designed for trust, speed, and complexity for high-stakes technology companies. In 2025, The Bulleit Group was named one of PRovoke Media's Agencies of the Year and earned five SABRE category wins: Startup Marketing, Executive Visibility, Entertainment, LinkedIn Strategy, and Transportation & Logistics.

The agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, venture capital firms, and global enterprises to deliver positioning frameworks, media strategies, thought leadership, content development, social media strategies, crisis communications, and AI-optimized visibility reporting. Sector experience includes artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate tech, logistics, creator infrastructure, and fintech, with former and current clients including Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Zoox, Civitai, LVK, and Impulse Space.

Learn more at www.bulleitgroup.com