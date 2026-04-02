USO Announces Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence as Newest Global Ambassador

Arlington, VA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO is proud to announce the appointment of acclaimed chef, television host and restaurateur Tyler Florence as its newest USO Global Ambassador.

Florence joins the USO’s mission to strengthen the well-being of America’s military service members and their families. As a Global Ambassador, he will participate in USO events, connect directly with service members around the world, and use his platform to bring comfort, connection and memorable culinary experiences to the military community.

“Tyler Florence understands that food has a unique power to bring people together,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “His passion for connection, generosity of spirit and commitment to serving others make him an extraordinary addition to our USO Global Ambassador family. Tyler will help us create unforgettable experiences for service members wherever they serve.”

Florence, a longtime supporter of the military community, expressed his enthusiasm for the role and the opportunity to serve alongside the USO.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the great history of the USO,” said Tyler Florence. “I’m honored to serve as a Global Ambassador and excited for all of the adventures ahead, creating great food, great memories and meaningful moments with service members all over the world.”

Known for his culinary leadership, storytelling and ability to bring people together through food, Florence’s partnership with the USO will include event participation, center visits, special culinary activations and future USO programs designed to boost morale and strengthen connection for military families.

The USO has a long history of partnering with influential figures who share a commitment to supporting those who serve. By welcoming Tyler Florence as a Global Ambassador, the organization continues its tradition of inspiring communities to stand behind America’s service members and their families.

ABOUT THE USO: The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.