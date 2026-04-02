Steel Reef Announces Key Leadership Appointments

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of Scott Megaffin as Chief Financial Officer and Scott Allen as Chief Commercial Officer, reflecting the continued evolution of the leadership team as the Company advances its strategic priorities.

Mr. Megaffin has helped strengthen Steel Reef’s financial discipline and supported key initiatives across the business. As Chief Financial Officer, he will lead the finance and treasury functions and help guide the Company’s financial strategy.

Mr. Megaffin joined Steel Reef in 2018 and most recently served as Vice President, Treasurer. He brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions within the oil and gas sector.

Steel Reef has established the role of Chief Commercial Officer to provide enterprise commercial leadership and improve coordination across operations, finance and market execution. In this role, Mr. Allen will lead commercial strategy, customer relationships and market development, aligned with operational capabilities and financial objectives.

Mr. Allen joined Steel Reef in 2016 and served as Vice President, Commercial, where he played a key role in advancing commercial strategy and strengthening market relationships. He brings 20 years of experience in commercial development, corporate strategy and investment evaluation, including previous leadership roles focused on gas gathering and processing and natural gas liquids (NGL) infrastructure.

“As our business continues to grow, the connection between how we operate our assets, engage with markets and manage capital has become increasingly important,” said Scott Southward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong alignment across operations, commercial and finance is essential to disciplined execution. These promotions reflect the depth of leadership within our organization and support continued focus on platform optimization, purposeful growth and sustained performance.”

These appointments demonstrate Steel Reef’s continued emphasis on leadership depth, alignment and execution.

About Steel Reef

Steel Reef is a Canadian company that gathers and redistributes wasted emissions, delivering energy to support growing demand. From its Saskatchewan roots, the Company provides long-term value to its stakeholders and has grown into a dominant player in energy transition, powering homes, communities and industries. Steel Reef is steadfast in its commitment to safely deliver even more impact tomorrow than it does today, by reducing emissions and powering potential. Learn more at www.steelreef.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “will”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “may”, “can”, “could”, “should” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected roles and responsibilities of the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, Steel Reef’s leadership objectives, the advancement of the Company’s priorities and the alignment of commercial activities with operational capabilities and financial priorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in business and market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its priorities, changes in applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s business.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Communications Department

info@steelreef.ca

(403) 263-8333