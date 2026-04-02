CloudBees Smart Tests Brings Control to the Surge of AI-Generated Code Flooding CI Pipelines

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees , one of the world’s leading software development solution providers, today announced that CloudBees Smart Tests , its award-winning AI-driven test intelligence solution for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), is now generally available for all customers.

As AI tools dramatically increase code output, the bottleneck in modern software delivery is shifting from writing code to validating it. With roughly 41% of all code now AI‑generated and more than 80% of developers are using AI tools daily, CI pipelines are under growing pressure from a surge of pull requests that expand regression suites and slow feedback loops.

CloudBees Smart Tests set a new standard for controlling AI-generated code. By ensuring the right tests run for each code change, developers are empowered to maintain velocity without sacrificing reliability and control.

Early enterprise deployments demonstrate measurable impact:

30% faster test execution: Reduced from 54 minutes (69 test cases) to 4 minutes for 18 parallelized tests, with further gains expected when applied across the full pipeline.

Reduced from 54 minutes (69 test cases) to 4 minutes for 18 parallelized tests, with further gains expected when applied across the full pipeline. Automated test failure analysis: Failures are now automatically segmented, replacing manual triage and speeding identification of unstable tests.

Failures are now automatically segmented, replacing manual triage and speeding identification of unstable tests. 40% better infrastructure utilization: Reduced infrastructure from 10 executors across 2 VMs to 4 executors on 1 VM for the same workload.





“Dealing with hundreds of test cases is a huge pain point for developers,” said a Principal DevOps Engineer at a global DevOps data platform provider. “Every week, they’re hit with a flood of issues and have to go through each one, asking, ‘Is this a new problem?’ or ‘Is this something we’ve seen before?’ Then comes the painstaking task of figuring out what’s actually happening.”

To address these challenges, the team turned to CloudBees Smart Tests to streamline release testing, accelerate feedback loops, and reduce cloud spend.

Built for Modern Software Delivery

CloudBees Smart Tests apply machine learning–based Predictive Test Selection and failure pattern analysis. Key advantages include:

Accelerated testing: Runs only the tests most relevant to each code change, finding failures 40-80% faster.

Runs only the tests most relevant to each code change, finding failures 40-80% faster. Controlled CI costs: Reduces unnecessary execution that drives CI cost and delays.

Reduces unnecessary execution that drives CI cost and delays. Reduced cognitive load: Groups failures by root cause to identify what failures to prioritize.

Groups failures by root cause to identify what failures to prioritize. Streamlined dev-test process: Identifies flaky, reliable, and long-running tests to speed up dev-test interaction, giving both engineers and leaders a shared view of test performance.





Longstanding developer roadblocks like large test suites, flaky failures, reruns, manual triage, and a CI bill that grows with every wasted test minute are amplified with the proliferation of vibe coding and AI-generated code,” said Shawn Ahmed , Chief Product Officer at CloudBees. “Beyond providing time and cost savings, CloudBees Smart Tests restores developer confidence. We’re giving teams the ability to ship AI-generated code knowing it’s been properly validated.

CI-Agnostic to Modernize Without Disruption

Enterprises rarely operate in a single-CI environment. Multi-team, multi-repository estates often span Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, and other frameworks.

Without requiring costly migrations , Smart Tests integrates seamlessly into existing pipelines and works across heterogeneous environments. This flexibility allows organizations to pilot Smart Tests in a single repository, validate impact end-to-end, and expand based on measurable results.

Availability

CloudBees Smart Tests is available today. Enterprises can request a CI Waste Assessment to evaluate optimization opportunities within their existing CI environment.

To learn more, visit www.cloudbees.com .

About CloudBees

CloudBees is a leading DevOps solution for enterprises navigating the complexity of modernizing software development at scale. Built for global organizations, CloudBees bridges the gap between legacy systems and emerging technologies, helping teams innovate securely, intelligently, and on their own terms.

As the industry’s most open and flexible DevOps solution, CloudBees integrates with any developer tool, enabling teams to build better, faster, and safer across any environment. CloudBees automates and optimizes software delivery with continuous compliance, enterprise-grade governance, and AI-powered capabilities built in.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com .

Contact:

SutherlandGold for CloudBees

cloudbees@sutherlandgold.com