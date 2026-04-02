Gainsight Opens Its Platform with MCP, Bringing Customer Retention Into the Agentic Era

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention engine powering the world's most customer-centric companies, today announced support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) across Gainsight CS and Staircase AI. For the first time, customer success and post-sales leaders can direct AI agents to run retention workflows on their behalf, drawing on the full picture of every customer relationship to take action, from flagging risk to orchestrating renewal plays, in minutes instead of weeks.

"We've spent over a decade building the most advanced CS platform. Now, everyone is a builder in the age of AI. Our job is to support that creativity. Agents are becoming force multipliers for every user and MCP allows both humans and agents to tap into the full power of Gainsight," said Ori Entis, EVP & GM of Product and Engineering at Gainsight.

What MCP Unlocks

Staircase AI surfaces signals like sentiment, risk, stakeholder engagement and expansion opportunities from unstructured communication across email, Slack, meetings and support interactions. Gainsight CS is the system of record (health scores, product usage and telemetry, renewal and contract data) and the system of action (CTAs, success plans and automated journey programs). With MCP, teams can now build agents that consume both when determining and executing the next-best action for every customer in their book of business.

With MCP for Staircase AI and Gainsight CS, teams can:

Access unified context from both Gainsight CS and Staircase AI in a single call

from both Gainsight CS and Staircase AI in a single call Query customer data in natural language , from health scores and renewal timelines to sentiment trends and relationship maps

, from health scores and renewal timelines to sentiment trends and relationship maps Build custom workflows without engineering resources , including renewal playbooks, risk escalation sequences, QBR preparation and more

, including renewal playbooks, risk escalation sequences, QBR preparation and more Take action directly in Gainsight CS , updating records, managing CTAs, logging activities and building success plans

, updating records, managing CTAs, logging activities and building success plans Power autonomous, multi-step agent workflows across the revenue organization, spanning pre- to post-sales handoff, risk identification, adoption, save plays, renewal and expansion



"Software is going headless," said Chuck Ganapathi, CEO of Gainsight. "Agents don't need dashboards and buttons; they need context and the ability to act. MCP makes Gainsight the intelligence and action layer behind every AI-driven retention workflow, wherever it runs."

Customers Building With MCP

Early adopters are already building with Gainsight MCP, including PartsSource.

"As we double down on AI and agent-led workflows, having trusted customer intelligence embedded directly into those experiences is critical," said Brad Casemore, CCO at PartsSource. "With Gainsight MCP, we can bring real-time customer insights directly into our AI workflows and take action instantly, without jumping between systems. It's creating a stronger foundation for AI across our entire customer ecosystem."

Secure, Permission-Aware and Enterprise-Ready

Gainsight MCP is secure by design, respecting existing role-based access controls and governance frameworks across Staircase AI and Gainsight CS. Sensitive customer data remains protected and permissioned, even as it flows into general-purpose AI environments – a critical requirement as enterprises move customer intelligence into agent-driven workflows.

Availability and Additional Resources

Gainsight MCP for Staircase AI and Gainsight CS is available now. To learn more, visit https://www.gainsight.com/staircase-ai/gainsight-mcp/ .

Gainsight MCP is also available through approved AI ecosystem partners, including the Claude ecosystem , making it easy for teams to discover and activate Gainsight within their existing AI tools.

Customer success leaders can also request an invitation to Brilliance in the AI Era , an exclusive evening featuring insights, live demos of Gainsight MCP in action, and curated networking. The global roadshow runs April 14 through May 14 in Boston, Palo Alto, Toronto, Seattle, New York, and Atlanta.

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight's applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection, and success for their customers. Learn more at www.gainsight.com .

Media Contact

Jocelynn Stidham

PR for Gainsight

jocelynn.stidham@gainsight.com