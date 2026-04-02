Method Gym Launches “Method Free” Program, Offering No-Cost Gym Access Across Southern Maryland and Northern Virginia

ASHBURN, Va., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when cost and accessibility remain major barriers to health and wellness, Method Gym is introducing a new way for local residents to get moving.

With the launch of its Method Free program, Method Gym is offering community members a simple, no-cost way to step into a gym environment and begin building healthier habits. To be eligible, participants must be a local resident aged 15 or older. Those who qualify receive complimentary access to the fitness center equipment at select locations, allowing them to experience the gym without pressure, long-term commitment, or financial barrier.

Participants may visit up to two times per month during designated weekday hours (before 4:00 PM) at their assigned home club. Each visit includes access to the full fitness floor, including state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment.

Built on Method Gym’s commitment to creating a welcoming, community-driven fitness experience, the program reflects a broader effort to make it easier for people to get started and stay consistent.

“Fitness is stronger when it’s rooted in community,” says Andy Stromberg, Method CEO. “Method Free is an extension of our belief that everyone deserves a place to move, grow, and feel supported.”

PARTICIPATING METHOD GYM LOCATIONS:

CALIFORNIA, MD LEONARDTOWN, MD WALDORF, MD 4176 Dale Blvd #2225 22599 MacArthur Blvd #136B 3317 Plaza Way California, MD 20619 Leonardtown, MD 20650 Waldorf, MD 20603 (301) 835-2564 (301) 753-8117 (301) 645-1088 DALE CITY, VA MECHANICSVILLE, MD 40845 Merchants Ln #200 29020 Three Notch Rd Woodbridge, VA 22193 Mechanicsville, MD 20659 (304) 264-4653 (301) 884-8096

Community members interested in participating in the Method Free program can visit the front desk of any participating location to learn more and get started. Enrollment is available in person to ensure participants feel comfortable and supported from their first visit.