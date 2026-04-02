3Commas Launches QuantPilot: The Agentic AI Platform Built for the Next Generation of Crypto Traders

TALLIN, Estonia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

3Commas, the leading crypto trading automation platform trusted by hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide, today announced the launch of QuantPilot — an end-to-end agentic AI platform for crypto strategy development, backtesting, optimization, and market research. The waiting list is now open, and advanced traders are invited to sign up for early access at quantpilot.com .

QuantPilot marks a significant milestone in 3Commas' product vision: bringing institutional-grade quantitative capabilities to serious retail traders through the power of autonomous AI agents, with no coding required.

The Problem QuantPilot Solves

For years, building, testing, and optimizing a crypto trading strategy required either deep technical expertise or significant capital to hire quant developers. The gap between idea and execution has kept the most powerful trading workflows out of reach for the vast majority of market participants.

The 3Commas team built QuantPilot around a simple conviction: the idea that you need to code in order to backtest and run complex trading strategies is a myth. If a trader can describe an idea in plain language, they should be able to test it and run it. QuantPilot was built to make that possible.

What Is QuantPilot?

QuantPilot is an agentic crypto strategy and market research platform where autonomous AI agents handle every stage of the trading strategy lifecycle, from initial research and ideation through to backtesting, optimization, and live deployment.

The platform is built around three core products.

AI Strategies lets traders build, backtest, and optimize strategies using natural language. Describe an idea in plain text; QuantPilot's agents translate it into a fully functional, backtested strategy ready for deployment.

AI Research puts intelligent agents to work on market data: planning, coding, charting, and analyzing on-chain, DeFi, news, and coin-level data, all in one place. The research layer is powered by integrations with CoinMarketCap, DefiLlama, CryptoQuant, CryptoNews API, Tavily, and more sources being added continuously.

The Hyperliquid Terminal allows traders to execute directly on Hyperliquid, the fastest-growing permissionless trading protocol, without ever leaving the platform. Charts, order management, positions, and portfolio monitoring are all available from a single interface.

The Strategy Lifecycle, Fully Supported

QuantPilot is designed to support the complete workflow of a professional quantitative trader:

Research and Ideation: combine candlestick data with alternative market data sources, run statistical analysis, and experiment with indicators, autonomously or collaboratively.

Backtesting: simulate strategy performance against historical data before committing any capital.

Optimization: direct QuantPilot to apply targeted improvements, or let it run extended autonomous optimization cycles in the background.

Export and Deploy: push live-ready strategies to supported exchanges and platforms, starting with Hyperliquid.

QuantPilot Arena: New Community Hub for Competitions & Events.

QuantPilot introduces a first-of-its-kind competitive layer: QuantPilot Arena, a community hub for backtesting competitions and strategy events. The inaugural event, Backtesting Season 1, will challenge participants to build the highest-performing strategies using QuantPilot AI, ranked by backtest results.

Arena adds a community-driven, competitive dimension to quantitative trading, making the pursuit of alpha both collaborative and engaging.

Early Access and Founding Member Privileges

QuantPilot is currently in its early access phase, and the platform is actively evolving. Plans and pricing are being finalized in close collaboration with the early user community, and details will be announced ahead of the full launch.

What is confirmed: those who join now will be the first to shape the product, influence its direction, and access features as they roll out. The team at QuantPilot is building with traders, not just for them.

For those who want to go deeper, a Lifetime VIP Badge is available at $5,000. VIP badge holders receive immediate access to the Arena and the beta version of the app, an invitation to the private VIP Telegram group, and lifetime account benefits. Full terms are available at quantpilot.com/terms-of-use .

Joining the waiting list is free. Sign up, explore the docs, and be among the first to experience a new standard in crypto strategy automation.

About 3Commas

Founded in 2017, 3Commas is one of the world's leading crypto trading automation platforms, serving professional traders and fintech developers across more than 15 major exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, OKX, and Coinbase. The platform offers DCA Bots, Grid Bots, Signal Bots, SmartTrade, and advanced backtesting tools, with a growing ecosystem of AI-powered products. QuantPilot is the next chapter.

Sign Up for Early Access

The waiting list for QuantPilot is now open.

Advanced traders, quant enthusiasts, and crypto-native builders are invited to join and be among the first to shape the platform as it evolves.

Sign Up for Early Access: quantpilot.com

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant risk.