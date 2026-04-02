Winnebago Industries, Minnesota Twins take partnership beyond the ballpark in year three

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products, and the Minnesota Twins today celebrate year three as the team’s Official Outdoor Adventure Partner, unveiling a new fan-focused activation, Seen in the Wild, that brings the spirit of Twins baseball beyond the ballpark and into the great outdoors across Twins Territory ahead of the Twins home opener.

Building on last season’s Hit It to Win It contest, which aimed to celebrate moments of success inside Target Field, Seen in the Wild shifts the focus outside the stadium to an RV and the open road, highlighting the many ways Twins fans experience adventure, exploration and community throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

At the center of the activation is Twins mascot T.C. Bear, who will travel throughout Twins Territory as part of his more than 350 annual appearances at parades, schools, community celebrations and signature events such as the Minnesota State Fair and the Aquatennial in a custom-wrapped Grand Design Lineage Series VT, a purpose-built adventure van designed for travelers who demand more from every journey. Fans are invited to snap photos of “T.C.’s Bearmobile” out in the wild and share them on social media for a chance to win a monthly prize.

“Outdoor adventure is at the heart of our brands and our culture,” said Amber Holm, Winnebago Industries chief marketing officer. “Our partnership with the Twins gives us a powerful platform to celebrate the outdoor lifestyle with fans, whether they’re cheering from the stands or from the campsite. This year’s activation brings our shared passion for connection, community and time outside to life in a fun, inclusive way.”

How to enter

Entering the contest is easy: Fans can capture a photo of “T.C.’s Bearmobile” RV at the game, while it's out on the road or at a community event, then follow and tag Winnebago Industries and the Twins on Instagram and use the hashtag #seeninthewildsweepstakes. During June, July and August, one winner each month will receive tickets to The Dock, which offers an exclusive 12-guest outdoor suite experience at Target Field. Located beyond the right field wall, The Dock features elevated seating inspired by Chris-Craft and Barletta boats, and every ticket includes a $30 food and beverage credit. To learn more and read the official rules, please visit www.seeninthewild.co.

“This partnership continues to evolve in ways that authentically connect our brands, our fans and the communities we serve,” said Sean Moore, Minnesota Twins executive vice president, chief revenue officer. “Winnebago Industries aims to elevate every moment outdoors and Seen in the Wild reflects a shared belief that Twins baseball is about more than nine innings, it’s about celebrating the places, people and outdoor experiences that define Twins Territory. There is no doubt that T.C. has the coolest wheels in the league.”

Game-day activations at Target Field

In addition to the sweepstakes, Winnebago Industries’ presence will again be prominently featured at Target Field throughout the season:



Fans can meet T.C. Bear and take photos with him and the “Bearmobile” adventure van in the Gate 34 area of Target Field before home games.

The activation is part of Winnebago Industries’ broader footprint in the Gate 34 area, which includes outdoor games, camp-inspired food and beverages, family-friendly activities and access to The Dock premium seating.

Fans can tour the Grand Design Lineage RV at select home games.



As the partnership enters its third year, Winnebago Industries and the Minnesota Twins continue to expand the ways they connect with fans, using baseball as a springboard to celebrate the outdoor experiences and communities that define Twins Territory. For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit www.seeninthewild.co.

About the Minnesota Twins

At the Minnesota Twins, we are driven by a singular purpose – to up the game, on the field and off. Unwavering in our commitment to deliver championships and be a force for good, our innovative and incredibly talented team is creating new ways to win, to uplift and to unite. We are proud to be Minnesota’s baseball team. We believe in our power to create positive change. We are setting the standard for a modern sports and entertainment brand that shapes a better tomorrow for all. We invite you to learn more at twins.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact:

Twins: matthodson@twins.com

Winnebago Industries: media@winnebagoind.com