Alaris Announces $75.3 Million Investment into a New Partner and a 3% Distribution Increase

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CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (all financial information is presented in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted)

Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN) ("Alaris" or the "Trust") is pleased to announce that it has completed a $75.3 million investment into Kubik LP ("Kubik" or the "Company"). Kubik is a full-service designer and fabricator of custom tradeshow exhibits, brand activations and immersive environments for museums, handling everything from concept and fabrication to installation and logistics for its global clients.

"We are highly impressed with the entire Kubik team and the Company’s deep, established customer relationships. The Company has a track record of over 40 years and long-term relationships with some of the world’s largest companies. We look forward to supporting Kubik’s growth through operational value creation and disciplined add-on acquisitions, while staying committed to Kubik’s consistent, high-quality execution and core corporate values," commented Gregg Delcourt, Chief Investment Officer of Alaris.

"We are excited to partner with Alaris. Alaris’ culture, and its alignment with founder-led businesses reflects our corporate principles and values. This investment gives us the flexibility to expand and accelerate our service offerings for our customers, while maintaining our high standard of creativity, customer service and fabrication quality," said Elliot Kohn, President of Kubik.

Distribution Increase

Alongside the Kubik investment, Alaris is pleased to announce that its Board of Trustees has approved a 3% increase to the distribution. The increase brings the quarterly distribution to $0.38 and the annual distribution to $1.52 per trust unit, with the Alaris payout ratio remaining below our 65-70% target.

"As part of our strategy and proven track record of providing unitholders with a strong and stable distribution, Alaris has announced a $0.04 increase to our annual distribution," said Steve King, President and CEO of Alaris. "The preferred distributions that Alaris will receive from Kubik, increase our proforma distributable cash by $0.07 per unit annually. In keeping with our objectives of maintaining a conservative payout ratio, we have increased the distribution by that same percentage of the new earnings. Expected common distributions and fair value gains provide the potential for further upside moving forward," concluded Mr. King.

Kubik

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Toronto, Kubik is a full-service provider of custom exhibit fabrication and immersive brand environments, serving Fortune 500 clients across North America and around the globe. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions—from concept and design through fabrication, installation and logistics—across brand activations, experiential marketing, trade shows, corporate environments, retail spaces, museums, and digital activations. Kubik’s integrated capabilities enable clients to create high-impact, engaging experiences that strengthen brand presence and customer connection. Kubik maintains a diversified, blue-chip client base, including Philips, Honeywell, and leading automotive OEMs such as Kia, Nissan, BMW, and Lexus. Its subsidiary, Kubik Maltbie, focuses on permanent exhibits for museums and cultural institutions, providing consulting, project management, fabrication, and installation services. Kubik Maltbie has delivered a range of high-profile, award-winning projects, including the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Empire State Building Observatory Experience, the Clinton Presidential Center, and the National Constitution Center.

The $75.3 million Kubik investment consists of a $62.5 million investment in debt and preferred equity as well as an investment of $12.8 million in exchange for a minority common equity ownership in Kubik. The Kubik investment will result in an annualized cash distribution to Alaris of $8.1 million, an initial combined annual yield of 13% and will reset annually +/- 8% based on changes in Kubik’s revenue. The proceeds from the Kubik investment were used for partial liquidity to existing Kubik shareholders.

ABOUT ALARIS:

Through its subsidiaries, the Trust invests primarily via structured equity into a growing, diversified group of private businesses ("Partners"). Our strategy is designed to deliver stable and predictable returns to unitholders while driving long-term value creation. In addition to generating steady cash distributions, we aim to capture capital appreciation as our partners expand. This growth-focused approach is further enhanced by common equity positions, which aligns our interests with those of the founders and allow us to participate in the upside of their continued success.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information, including within the meaning of "safe harbour" provisions under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's expectations, intentions and beliefs concerning: the Kubik investment and related performance metrics. Many of these statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar words or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the annualized distributions for the Kubik investment; and the current and any future distribution increases. Any forward-looking statements which constitute a financial outlook or future-oriented financial information were approved by management as of the date hereof and have been included to explain Alaris' financial performance and are subject to the same risks and assumptions disclosed above. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations on which these forward-looking statements are based will occur.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require Alaris to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies over the next 24 months and how that will affect Alaris’ business and that of its Partners (including, without limitation, ongoing inflationary and tariff pressures, monetary policy changes, geopolitical tensions, evolving trade tensions between the U.S. and its global trading partners, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence) are material factors considered by Alaris management when setting the outlook for Alaris. Key assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that: the Russia/Ukraine conflict, conflicts in the Middle East, and other global economic pressures over the next 12 months will not materially impact Alaris, its Partners or the global economy; interest rates, monetary and supply chain inflation, and labour shortages will not rise in a manner materially different from the prevailing market expectation over the next 12 months; no new global health crisis will materially impact the economy or our Partners operations in a material way in the next 12 months; the businesses of the majority of our Partners will continue to grow; more private companies will require access to alternative sources of capital; the businesses of new Partners and those of existing Partners will perform in line with Alaris’ expectations and diligence; and that Alaris will have the ability to raise required equity and/or debt financing on acceptable terms. Management of Alaris has also assumed that the Canadian and U.S. dollar trading parity will remain in a range of approximately plus or minus 15% of the current rate over the next six months. In determining expectations for economic growth, management of Alaris primarily considers historical economic data provided by the Canadian and U.S. governments and their agencies as well as prevailing economic conditions at the time of such determinations.

There can be no assurance that the assumptions, plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees or assurances of future performance. The actual results of the Trust and the Partners could materially differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of certain risk factors, including, but not limited to, the following: impact of global economic factors (including, without limitation, the Russia/Ukraine conflict, conflicts in the Middle East, inflationary measures and global supply chain disruptions on the global economy, tariffs, changes in cross-border policies, and internal trade disputes on the Trust and the Partners (including how many Partners will experience a slowdown of their business and the length of time of such slowdown)); the dependence of Alaris on the Partners, including any new investment structures; leverage and restrictive covenants under credit facilities; reliance on key personnel; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefit of Alaris’ financing arrangements with the Partners; a failure to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all; changes in legislation and regulations and the interpretations thereof; the impact of any global health crisis; cybersecurity or technology disruption risks (including artificial intelligence); environmental, social and governance considerations; risks relating to the Partners and their businesses, including, without limitation, a material change in the operations of a Partner or the industries they operate in; inability to close additional Partner contributions or collect proceeds from any redemptions in a timely fashion on anticipated terms, or at all; a failure to settle outstanding litigation on expected terms, or at all; a change in the ability of the Partners to continue to pay Alaris at expected Distribution levels or restart distributions (in full or in part); a failure to collect material deferred Distributions; a change in the unaudited information provided to the Trust; a negative impact on the Trust or Partners with risk to cybersecurity and/or implementation of artificial intelligence; and a failure to realize the benefits of any concessions or relief measures provided by Alaris to any Partner or to successfully execute an exit strategy for a Partner where desired. Additional risks that may cause actual results to vary from those stated are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and "forward-looking statements" in Alaris’ Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is or will be filed under Alaris' profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

This news release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about increases to the Trust's net operating cash flow per unit and liquidity, each of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI and forward-looking statements. Alaris' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Trust will derive therefrom. The Trust has included the forward-looking statements and FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Alaris’ future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Alaris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, including FOFI, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, based on information in Alaris’ possession as of the date hereof, may prove to be imprecise. In addition, several factors could cause Alaris’ actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements and FOFI, or if any of them do so occur, what benefits the Trust will derive therefrom. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, including FOFI.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

ir@alarisequity.com

P: (403) 260-1457

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisequitypartners.com