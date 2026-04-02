Manhattan Private Credit Launches Network to Connect Investors With Private Credit Markets as Bank Lending Continues to Contract

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Private Credit has formally launched its private capital network, positioning itself as a structured connection point between investors and the fast-growing private credit market — a space that has quietly expanded into a multi-trillion-dollar global sector over the past fifteen years as traditional bank lending has pulled back from significant areas of the market.





The platform targets the growing gap left by traditional lenders, offering structured access to private credit, litigation funding, and special situation opportunities

The network focuses on deal origination and capital matching across private credit, litigation funding, structured lending, asset-backed finance, and special situations. Rather than operating as a traditional fund, Manhattan functions as an infrastructure layer — connecting investors, borrowers, developers, legal firms, and capital partners who previously relied on fragmented, relationship-only networks to source and execute deals.

The timing is deliberate. Following tightened post-GFC regulatory requirements, banks have significantly reduced their appetite for property development lending, bridge finance, corporate refinancing, and niche structured products. Private capital has steadily filled that space — but access has remained concentrated within small, closed networks.

“Most people still think finance is about markets. It’s not, not entirely. A huge part of how capital actually moves is through introductions, relationships, deal flow that never gets listed anywhere,” said a Manhattan spokesperson. “What we’re building is essentially the infrastructure that makes that more efficient — connecting capital to opportunities that previously required you to already know the right people.”

The comparison to platform businesses is one the company leans into. In the same way Airbnb didn’t build hotels and Uber didn’t manufacture cars, Manhattan isn’t originating every deal on its books. The platform matches supply and demand — investors and lenders on one side, borrowers, developers, and litigation cases on the other — across a deal universe that largely operates outside public market visibility.

Private credit’s growth trajectory supports the thesis. What began as a niche alternative to bank loans has grown substantially since 2010, now representing one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of institutional capital allocation globally. Family offices and sovereign-adjacent institutions have moved meaningfully into the space, drawn by structured returns, negotiated terms, and lower correlation to listed equity markets.

Manhattan’s network specifically targets opportunities where capital needs to move quickly — situations where banks are either too slow or structurally uninterested. Litigation funding, project refinancing, distressed assets, and bridge transactions all share a common characteristic: they are event-driven, time-sensitive, and largely invisible to investors without the right connections.

“Banks won’t disappear. But the lending landscape has already changed, and most people haven’t caught up to that yet,” the spokesperson added. “Private credit is sitting in the middle of events — corporate restructurings, court cases, projects that need capital on short timelines. That’s where the real deal flow is.”

Access to the Manhattan network is available through a membership structure. The company is clear that membership represents access to its platform, deal network, and structured opportunities — not an investment product or financial instrument in itself.

The private credit market shows no sign of decelerating. With interest rate uncertainty persisting across major economies and bank capital requirements remaining elevated, the structural gap between demand for private lending and traditional bank supply capacity looks durable rather than cyclical. Manhattan’s launch is an explicit bet on that gap widening further.

About Manhattan Private Credit

Manhattan Private Credit is a private capital network connecting investors, lenders, borrowers, and deal partners across private credit, litigation funding, structured finance, asset-backed lending, and special situations. The network focuses on structured opportunities, capital recycling, and providing access to private market deal flow that does not appear in public markets. The Manhattan Membership provides access to the network, platform, and opportunities. Membership does not represent an investment product, security, or financial instrument. Tokens have risk. Prospective participants should conduct independent due diligence before making any financial decisions.