South Florida’s largest anime, gaming, and cosplay event, OtakuFest, announces 2026 dates of June 19–21, 2026

West Palm Beach, FLORIDA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OtakuFest, South Florida’s largest celebration of anime, gaming, and cosplay, is officially returning for its 7th year from June 19–21, 2026. This year, the festival moves to a premier new destination, the Palm Beach County Convention Center, and kicks off its 2026 announcements with an impressive first wave of celebrity guests.

Attendees in cosplay at a previous OtakuFest event. The convention is relocating to the Palm Beach County Convention Center for its June 19–21, 2026, show.

While OtakuFest is shifting out of Miami for the 2026 season due to the regional logistical demands of the FIFA World Cup, the move offers fans a significant upgrade. The new venue provides over 50,000 square feet of modern exhibition space, improved parking, and a prime location just steps from the dining and nightlife of CityPlace.

“OtakuFest has always been about the strength of our community,” said show-runner Winji Mesadieu. “We’ve grown from a local gathering into a massive three-day experience for 16,000 fans. Moving to West Palm Beach for 2026 allows us to preserve that 'dream world' atmosphere while giving our attendees more room to explore, create, and connect.”

First Celebrity Guests Announced

To celebrate the new venue, OtakuFest has revealed its first round of featured guests from the worlds of hit animation and gaming. Fans will have the chance to meet:

Walter E. Jones: Known for his role as the Black Ranger in the hit series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Known for his role as the Black Ranger in the hit series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reed Shannon: Lead in Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Arcane

Lead in Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Arcane Jeff Ward: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Netflix's One Piece

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Netflix's One Piece Sarah-Nicole Robles: Lead in Disney’s The Owl House

Lead in Disney’s The Owl House Nicolas Roye: Known for his role as Toji Fushiguro on Jujutsu Kaisen

Known for his role as Toji Fushiguro on Jujutsu Kaisen Eliah Mountjoy: Voice of characters in the global Call of Duty, Marvel Rivals, and Cyberpunk franchises.

Voice of characters in the global Call of Duty, Marvel Rivals, and Cyberpunk franchises. Daniel Marin: Featured in Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Celebrating Past Milestones & New Frontiers

Building on the momentum of past years—which saw iconic moments like the Asian Pop Dance Competition and unforgettable celebrity voice actor panels—the 2026 event will feature:

Expanded Vendor Hall and Artist Alley: A massive floor dedicated to hundreds of independent creators, artists, and vendors.

Upgraded Main Stage: An 800+ seat theater for signature events, including the Cosplay Costume Contest and high-energy concerts.

Gaming & Interactive Hubs: Dedicated ballrooms for elite video game tournaments, tabletop RPGs, and fan-favorite events.

Convenient Access: Located within walking distance of the Brightline West Palm Beach station, making it easier than ever for fans to travel from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.

Whether you're a seasoned cosplayer or a first-time attendee, OtakuFest 2026 promises the same inclusive, high-energy experience that has defined the festival for nearly a decade.

Tickets and panelist applications are now open. For more information and additional guest announcements, visit www.otakufest.com.





About OtakuFest:

OtakuFest is a three-day festival celebrating anime, animation, cosplay, gaming, comics, and music. It is South Florida’s premier destination for "Hyper-Fans" to celebrate their passions through recreation and education.

Celebrity Voice Actor Arryn Zech with a fan at OtakuFest: Holiday Special 2025.

Press Inquiries

Sara Mineo

sara [at] otakufest.com

https://www.otakufest.com/