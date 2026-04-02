CN Announces $750,000 to Support Homelessness Prevention in Greater Chicago Area

HOMEWOOD, Ill., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that it will donate $750,000 over three years to support three organizations in Chicago’s South Suburbs near the Company’s Homewood Campus. The funding will advance programs that help individuals and families in the Homewood area who are currently experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

At CN, safety is a core value, and that commitment extends beyond the railway to the communities where CN railroaders live and work. These donations are part of CN’s broader commitment, through its Railroaders for Change initiative, to support the safety and well-being of its neighbors, particularly those at risk of homelessness.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at CN, and that commitment must extend beyond our tracks and into the communities where we operate. We are proud to support trusted community partners with investments that help prevent homelessness and connect more people to a safe place to call home.”

- Buck Rogers, Vice-President – Petroleum and Chemicals, CN



Supporting Homelessness Prevention in the Community

The donation will support three local organizations; Anew: Building Beyond Violence and Abuse, Respond Now, and South Suburban PADS (SSPADS) to expand programs and services that deliver both immediate relief and long-term stability for individuals and families at risk of homelessness.

Each organization will receive a grant of $250,000 USD to help their clients remain safely housed, access critical resources, and avoid relying on overcrowded emergency shelters. Together, these initiatives are expected to reach hundreds of individuals and families across the region who are at risk of losing access to safe and stable housing.

“Anew: Building Beyond Violence and Abuse is grateful to CN Railroad for their investment and commitment to addressing homelessness in the southland. This partnership will be a stabilizing force—helping families not just survive domestic violence, but avoid homelessness and build lives of safety, dignity, and independence.”

- Kristine Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Anew: Building Beyond Violence and Abuse



“Month after month, data shows that the lion's share of requests for Homelessness Prevention assistance in Suburban Cook County originates in the south suburbs. The need is great. CN's support for homelessness prevention programming will have a direct and immediate impact on our communities and will ensure that Respond Now is able to provide this important service, preventing families from becoming homeless.”

- Carl Wolf, Executive Director, Respond Now



“South Suburban PADS is grateful for CN’s support. This grant will enable us to expand our Shelter Diversion program to help over 500 households per year to access emergency resources and alternative housing arrangements to avoid entry into the emergency shelter system. Ultimately, you are helping families as they work to overcome homelessness and achieve better health and economic stability.”

- Gyata Kimmons, Board President, South Suburban PADS



Across its network, CN and its railroaders are supporting organizations that help individuals and families regain stability and build independent futures. These initial donations are a first step in CN deepening its commitment to building safer, stronger communities, where more people have the support they need to move forward.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

ANEW

For more than 45 years, Anew: Building Beyond Violence and Abuse, based in Homewood, Illinois, has provided comprehensive, coordinated services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. Through a survivor-centered approach, Anew helps families achieve safety, escape homelessness, and secure stable, permanent housing. The organization believes everyone deserves to live a life free from abuse and the right to a safe home.

Respond Now

Since 1969, Respond Now has provided Health, Hunger, and Housing services to 22 communities in Chicago’s south suburbs. Located in Chicago Heights, our mission is to provide immediate, compassionate, and effective assistance to individuals and families in crisis, helping them stabilize and build toward long-term self-sufficiency. We operate as a comprehensive hub for basic human needs and stabilization services, serving more than 20,000 individuals annually with Homelessness Prevention Services, Food Pantry, SNAP Outreach, Shelter, Supportive Housing, and a myriad of other programs.

South Suburban PADSS

South Suburban PADS is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization with a mission to prevent and end homelessness in the south suburbs of Chicago. Over the past 35 years, we have provided 730,540 nights of shelter and 2.1 million meals to enable 20,659 people to overcome homelessness. In addition, SSPADS provides affordable housing opportunities to over 400 people per year. SSPADS is the proud recipient of a 2024 Award from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call, 2019 Good Neighbor Award from the National Association of REALTORS, and the 2018 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Award. More here: https://www.sspads.org/

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations & Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 347-8940 media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca





