RCU to host grand opening of The Click, a digital marketing lab presented by Chief Financial Credit Union

Rochester Hills, MICHIGAN, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rochester Christian University will celebrate the grand opening of The Click, a new digital marketing lab presented by Chief Financial Credit Union, on Thursday, April 9, from 4-6 p.m. in the Alumni Center Lobby.

Students record a podcast in The Click, RCU’s new digital marketing lab. | photo by Kendra Corman

Professional-grade space for next generation of marketers

The Click is designed to mirror the collaborative, fast-paced environment of a modern marketing agency, said Kendra Corman, chair of the Department of Management and Marketing. The lab provides students with access to the same tools and workflows used by today’s agencies and in-house marketing teams.Named through a campus-wide student competition, The Click will be a place where students can use the lab across multiple courses, gaining real-world experience in campaign development, data analysis, content strategy and more.

“The Click represents who we are as a university — a place where faith, innovation and purpose come together,” said Dr. Reggies Wenyika, RCU president. “This space gives our students a professional environment to develop the skills the industry demands, and it reflects our commitment to preparing graduates who are ready to lead and make a difference.”

Industry-university partnership rooted in shared values

Chief Financial Credit Union’s role as presenting sponsor of The Click underscores a growing partnership between the credit union and RCU built on shared commitments to community empowerment, financial literacy and investing in the next generation.RCU students already have engaged with Chief Financial through coursework, including community impact strategies developed in the university’s Corporate Social Responsibility course.

“Partnering with Rochester Christian University on The Click is about more than naming rights; it’s about investing in the people who will shape the future of our community. We believe in RCU’s mission and in these students. We can’t wait to see what they create in this space,” said Tom Dluzen, CEO of Chief Financial Credit Union.

Event details

This grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m., hosted in partnership with the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Troy Chamber of Commerce. Wenyika and Dluzen will deliver remarks at the event. Members of the media, business community and public are welcome to attend. No RSVP required. This is an open house format, and refreshments will be provided. The RCU Alumni Center is located at 250 W. Avon Road, Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Press Inquiries

Kendra Corman

kacorman [at] h2hconsulting.net

https://www.chiefonline.com/

200 Diversion Street

Rochester Hills, MI 48307