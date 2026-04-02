ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADI Chain today announced that ADI Predictstreet, the dynamic forecasting platform, has been named the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - marking FIFA's first-ever global partner in the prediction market category.

Through this partnership, ADI Predictstreet will leverage the global stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - set to be the largest tournament in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches competing across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States - to introduce interactive forecasting to billions of football fans worldwide.

Thanks to this collaboration, football fans will be able to participate in dynamic prediction-based experiences on ADI Predictstreet’s platform, which will leverage FIFA’s official historical data. Supporters will have the opportunity to forecast match outcomes, tournament statistics, standout players and key moments, enhancing their connection to the FIFA World Cup™ through informed interaction.

ADI Predictstreet’s activities related to the FIFA World Cup™ will operate in alignment with FIFA’s regulatory and integrity frameworks, incorporating a comprehensive integrity monitoring framework which includes real time monitoring of suspicious trading activity and structured information sharing and reporting systems. These safeguards will ensure transparency, fairness and the protection of participants. Similarly, as ADI Predictstreet is rolled out globally through a phased approach, with expansion guided by market readiness and regulatory alignment, the platform is committed to operating within the legal frameworks of each jurisdiction.

ADI Predictstreet will be available via desktop application, offering a seamless and immersive experience throughout the FIFA World Cup™.

First Ecosystem Project on ADI Chain

ADI Predictstreet is the first consumer-facing application deployed on ADI Chain's institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. Its announcement proves ADI Chain can support consumer applications at global scale. $ADI functions as the gas token powering on-chain transactions across the ADI Chain ecosystem, including ADI Predictstreet activity.

Built on ADI Chain's compliance-ready infrastructure - which uses ZKsync's Airbender zero-knowledge proof technology and has been audited by OpenZeppelin and Hacken - ADI Predictstreet delivers real-time market signals, performance tracking, and embedded safeguards to ensure fairness, integrity, and participant protection.

“The FIFA World Cup is where billions of people share one moment at the same time. With this historic announcement of the first consumer-facing ecosystem project on ADI Chain, ADI Predictstreet gives fans a way to partake in the history of football at a scale nobody has done before – all powered by ADI Chain's infrastructure." - Andrey Lazorenko CEO, ADI Foundation

A New Model for Fan Engagement

Rather than simply watching events unfold, ADI Predictstreet gives fans the ability to test their knowledge, read the pulse of the market, and participate in the tournament's momentum as it evolves - turning global football into a real-time forecasting arena. Beyond football, ADI Predictstreet will expand to prediction markets across politics, economics, technology, and popular culture, functioning as a real-time sentiment engine where market activity reflects collective expectations about future events.

About ADI Foundation & ADI Chain

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure. The foundation's mission is to bring one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a foundation of 500+ million people already within its ecosystem reach.

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Compliance, Efficiency, Security - serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Official Website , LinkedIn , and X .

About ADI Predictstreet

ADI Predictstreet, a subsidiary of Finstreet Limited an (IHC Subsidiary), is the exclusive Official FIFA Partner for Prediction Markets for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, licensed and operating from Gibraltar. The platform that enables users to forecast the outcomes of real-world events across sports, global news, technology, and cultural moments.

By aggregating insights and expectations from a global community, the platform transforms collective sentiment into measurable probabilities, creating a new model of digital participation. Launching first through football, Built on ADI Chain; Predictstreet is designed to scale into thousands of prediction markets worldwide, positioning itself as a platform where individuals and communities engage with and anticipate what happens next.

For more information visit the Official Website and X .



DISCLAIMER: ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based not-for-profit DLT Foundation registered with ADGM under commercial license number 20599. ADI Chain and tokens developed by ADI are not subject to registration with ADGM's FSRA. ADI issues only utility tokens which are not regulated digital assets under FSRA's regulatory framework. All features, token utilities, timelines, and launch details are subject to change without notice. No guarantees are made regarding future performance or token value. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, nor an offer to buy or sell any digital assets. Investment capital is at risk.