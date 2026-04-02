Bliss Honeymoons Launches Sober Travel Planning for Couples as Demand Grows for Alcohol-Free Romantic Getaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bliss Honeymoons , an award-winning romance travel agency with 20 years of experience in honeymoons and destination weddings, has launched a dedicated sober travel planning service for couples seeking romantic getaways, weddings, and honeymoons that are not centered on alcohol. The new offering is designed for couples who are sober curious, planning a sober honeymoon, looking for an alcohol-free travel experience, or simply prefer a more mindful and connected style of travel.

The launch responds to a gap in the travel market. While group programs and recovery-focused retreats exist, Bliss Honeymoons is positioning its service around private couples travel rather than group-based sober experiences. The agency focuses on custom planning for honeymoons, anniversaries, romantic escapes, and destination celebrations where not drinking feels normal rather than exceptional. According to the company’s sober travel page, the service is intended for couples where one or both partners do not drink, couples planning a dry wedding, mixed-drinking couples, and travelers in recovery who want to feel comfortable in their environment.

Bliss Honeymoons says its sober travel planning stands apart because its recommendations are based on direct resort experience, pre-arrival communication with concierge teams, and an understanding of the full spectrum from sober-curious travel to long-term sobriety. The agency also emphasizes experience planning for mixed couples, where one partner drinks and the other does not, helping both feel equally at home at the selected property. The company highlights destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Europe, with an emphasis on resorts where wellness, atmosphere, and guest culture support a sober vacation or sober couple getaway.

Founder Laura Frazier said the service reflects what many couples have been missing in the travel industry: expert support for planning meaningful trips that prioritize romance, comfort, and connection without making alcohol the focus. Bliss Honeymoons has also built a growing library of resources for couples researching a Destination Wedding and honeymoon options, including guides related to sober-friendly resorts and wedding planning.





About Bliss Honeymoons