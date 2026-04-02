FG Communities Completes Acquisition of Two Communities in Asheville

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition of two manufactured housing communities in Asheville, NC, totaling 45 homesites.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is one of the most distinctive and desirable cities in the Southeast. Known for its thriving arts and music culture, culinary scene, and unmatched access to hiking, rafting, and outdoor adventure, both communities are just minutes from the heart of downtown Asheville, putting residents close to everything the city has to offer.

With demand consistently outpacing new supply, Asheville has become one of the most housing-constrained markets in the Southeast.These two communities provide a stable, affordable place to call home in one of the region's most sought-after markets.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, "Asheville is a market we know well and believe in. The combination of strong population growth, a thriving local economy, and a chronic shortage of affordable housing makes it an ideal fit for our strategy. We are proud to expand our presence here and remain committed to providing residents with homes in a community they can be proud of."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 82 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities