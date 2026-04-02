Octopus AIM VCT plc

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Companies’) announce that further to the Companies’ offer for subscription to raise up to £30 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £30 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 12 January 2026, the Boards of the Companies declare that the Offer is now closed to new subscriptions.

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619