Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Close of Offer to New Applications
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Companies’) announce that further to the Companies’ offer for subscription to raise up to £30 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £30 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 12 January 2026, the Boards of the Companies declare that the Offer is now closed to new subscriptions.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17