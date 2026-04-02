Oatey Co. Promotes Liz Wells to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

CLEVELAND, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that Liz Wells has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer.

Wells joined Oatey in 2021, and assumed leadership of the IT function in 2025, serving as Vice President of IT. During her tenure, she has consistently driven cross-functional collaboration and provided critical leadership through large-scale transformation of the company’s technology landscape. Over the past year, she has further strengthened the IT organization by expanding capabilities, reinforcing operational discipline and advancing a sophisticated technology environment aligned with business priorities.

In her new role, Wells will lead the development and execution of Oatey’s IT strategy and champion the use of technology to drive value, innovation and efficiency across the organization. She will continue to foster a high-performing, collaborative IT team that delivers reliable, secure and scalable solutions to both internal and external customers.

“We have an exceptional IT team at Oatey, and our focus is on sustaining momentum and raising the bar for how technology enables our organization,” said Wells. “Collaboration across the business will remain central as we invest in innovative solutions that better support our associates and enhance how we serve our customers and industry partners.”

“Liz is a proven leader with a clear vision of how technology can enable and accelerate our business strategy,” said Neal Restivo, Oatey’s Chief Executive Officer. “She is highly collaborative and works across functions to align technology with business priorities and leverage digital capabilities to drive operational excellence and deliver greater value to our customers.”

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Amanda Keiber

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications | Oatey Co.

akeiber@oatey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb836f37-d86f-4e20-ad37-76551e7d4f87