EverPass Media Expands Relationship with Netflix; Secures Exclusive Commercial Rights to Distribute Upcoming Fury vs. Makhmudov Fight in the U.S.

The landmark fight will take place on Saturday, April 11 and will be available to stream via EverPass’ platform at bars, restaurants and hotels

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier media and technology platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced it has reached an expanded commercial distribution agreement with Netflix, broadening its existing relationship to bring future live sports events to commercial establishments in the United States.

The first event is the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov matchup, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, available to stream globally on Netflix. Fans watching in U.S. commercial establishments can catch the event exclusively via the EverPass platform. The fight will come standard for all new and existing EverPass streaming customers through the “EverPass Core” package.

“Expanding our relationship with Netflix – following our successful partnership to bring the NFL Christmas Day games to audiences in bars and restaurants nationwide – marks another significant step forward for EverPass and the commercial marketplace,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “Our ability to secure commercial distribution rights for tentpole sports events and must-see matchups reinforces the value of our platform by ensuring our customers can consistently deliver in-demand content. We’re pleased to offer the Fury vs. Makhmudov bout to streaming customers, providing reliable, seamless access to the events that drive traffic and engagement.”

Launched in April 2023, EverPass partners with premium rightsholders and leading distributors to create new revenue channels and unlock access to sports and entertainment programming for commercial businesses. With scalable technology and a team of experts in sports, media and tech, EverPass delivers smarter solutions for the commercial market, streamlining access to top-tier content and supporting growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other businesses. EverPass’ library of premium content includes NFL Sunday Ticket; Peacock Sports Pass (Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball); Prime Video (Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR); ESPN+ (College football and basketball, NHL, PGA TOUR and more), Apple TV (MLS, F1, “Friday Night Baseball”), Paramount+ (UEFA Champions League) and more.

To learn more about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to your business, visit https://everpass.com/ .

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a premier media and technology platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.