Famous Labs Launches Famous.ai to Give Every Entrepreneur a Fast and Professional Online Store

Miami, FL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famous Labs has launched Famous.ai, an ecommerce platform built to solve a problem that has frustrated online business owners for years: getting a professional-looking store live without waiting weeks for it to be built.

AI generated image courtesy of Famous Labs

Famous.ai, developed by parent company Famous Labs, was built to solve that problem. The platform builds a complete, professional online store based on a plain language description, and includes built-in payment processing so the store is ready to take orders the moment it goes live.

The Challenge With Existing Options

Entrepreneurs launching ecommerce stores, dropshipping businesses, print on demand shops, and digital products ventures have long faced two frustrating options. Standard templates are fast but produce stores that look identical to thousands of others. Custom builds look great but take weeks and require technical knowledge most business owners do not have.

Famous.ai was built to offer a third option.

A Different Way to Build

Through Famous Ecommerce, an AI agent handles the entire build process from start to finish. The store structure, the design, the product pages, and the payment setup are all taken care of without the user needing any technical background.

The key difference between agentic AI and other AI tools is simple. Most AI tools give users a starting point and leave them to finish the work. The Famous.ai AI agents finish the work entirely, producing a store that is ready to launch, not ready to edit. Users still have full control over the design and can make changes at any stage.

"Our goal was to make ecommerce launch feel instant without making it feel generic. Famous Ecommerce builds the storefront, FamousPay powers the transaction layer, and together they give users a real business, not just a mockup. This is the first platform of its kind to combine agentic storefront creation, full design flexibility, and native payments in a single experience, giving users a one-of-a-kind way to go from idea to a professional, revenue-ready store rapidly," said Alex Mehr, CEO of Famous Labs.

Screenshot provided by Famous.ai

Results From the Platform

Famous.ai users are already building professional ecommerce stores through the platform. Everything visible in each store, including the main image, product categories, buttons, and copywriting, is created by the AI agent based on a plain language description. The store is ready to take orders as soon as it is built.

Screenshot provided by Famous.ai

Integrated Payments Through FamousPay

A store that looks great but cannot accept payments is not a real business. That is why Famous.ai includes FamousPay, a built-in payment system that is active the moment a store is completed. There is nothing extra to set up and no outside tools to connect.

The combination of Famous Ecommerce and FamousPay allows users launching print on demand stores, dropshipping businesses, and digital products ventures to move from idea to a fully working, revenue-ready ecommerce store in a single session.

The Broader Shift in Ecommerce

The businesses seeing real results in ecommerce today are the ones that launch quickly, learn from real customers, and improve from there. Famous Labs built Famous.ai around one core belief: AI should produce finished results, not suggestions. For non-technical business owners, that means the path from idea to income has never been shorter.





Media Contact:

Name: AJ Bhatia

Email: Press@famouslabs.com

Website: Famouslabs.com