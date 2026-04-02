Nerdisa Unveils Innovative SaaS Directory to Empower Small Businesses and Amplify Software Startups

New York, NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdisa, a leading software review platform renowned for its practical and business-oriented evaluations, proudly announces the launch of its new SaaS directory. This innovative platform is designed to assist small businesses in discovering the most suitable software solutions while simultaneously providing a stage for software startups and SaaS businesses to gain visibility.

With over 10,000 reviews and counting, Nerdisa has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses seeking to make informed technology decisions. The new SaaS directory is a natural extension of Nerdisa's commitment to facilitating better technology choices, offering a curated selection of software options tailored to the unique needs of small businesses.

"The launch of our SaaS directory marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower small businesses," said Renee Ostrom, CEO of Nerdisa. "By providing a platform where businesses can easily find and evaluate software solutions, we are not only helping them make better decisions but also supporting the growth of innovative software startups."

The directory is accessible through Nerdisa's website at https://nerdisa.com, where businesses can explore a wide range of software categories. Additionally, software startups and SaaS businesses are encouraged to submit their products for inclusion in the directory via the submission page at https://nerdisa.com/submit.

Nerdisa's new platform is poised to become an essential tool for small businesses navigating the complex landscape of software options. By offering detailed reviews and insights, the directory aims to simplify the decision-making process, ensuring that businesses can focus on growth and innovation.

For more information about Nerdisa and its services, visit https://nerdisa.com. To contact Nerdisa, please use the contact form available at https://nerdisa.com/contact.

About Nerdisa

Nerdisa is a software review platform that helps businesses make better technology decisions. The company focuses on practical, business-oriented software evaluations across multiple categories with over 10,000 reviews and counting. For more information, visit https://nerdisa.com.

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Renee Ostrom

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Content Strategist @Nerdisa

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