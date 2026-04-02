High Point University Honored for Providing Exemplary Undergraduate Research Opportunities

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University was selected by the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) as the recipient of the 2025 Campus-Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments (AURA). This award recognizes an institution with exemplary programs that provide high-quality research experiences for undergraduate students.

For more than 10 years, the AURA has drawn on CUR’s Characteristics of Excellence in Undergraduate Research (COEUR), which outlines criteria for exceptional undergraduate research programs. For AURA recognition, universities must demonstrate depth and breadth in their undergraduate research initiatives and evidence of continual innovation.

“On behalf of CUR, we congratulate High Point University on this recognition, which reflects HPU’s exceptional commitment to fostering a culture of inquiry, mentorship and discovery,” said Lindsay Currie, CUR’s executive officer. “By prioritizing meaningful research experiences for undergraduates across disciplines, the university is empowering students to think critically, engage creatively and contribute to solving complex challenges. We applaud their leadership and dedication to advancing undergraduate research as a transformative educational practice.”

HPU’s emphasis on undergraduate research is evident by the fact that more than 90% of undergraduates complete at least one experiential learning opportunity, such as faculty-mentored research, internships or study abroad, before graduation. A large proportion of those opportunities involves students engaged in original research across disciplines.

HPU supports this work through robust funding for student travel and presentation, dedicated research days and symposia, and strong faculty-student collaboration that results in conference presentations and peer-reviewed publications. The university’s strategic investment in undergraduate research, coupled with its emphasis on mentorship and interdisciplinary exploration, demonstrates a sustained, measurable impact on student success and positions the institution as a national leader in high-impact educational practices.

“The AURA is the highest honor an office of undergraduate research can earn, and we are excited to be a recipient,” said Dr. Joanne Altman, HPU professor of psychology and founding director of Undergraduate Research and Creative Works. “The recognition affirms the academic rigor that defines undergraduate research and creative work at High Point University and reflects our commitment to engaging students early in collaborative research with faculty mentors. These high-impact experiences help students develop the critical skills that prepare them for exciting futures no matter what career path they choose.”

Altman has served as an elected volunteer at CUR since 2001.

“We are incredibly proud that High Point University has earned the CUR AURA, a prestigious national distinction reserved for institutions that meet the most rigorous academic standards in undergraduate research,” HPU Provost Dr. Daniel Erb said. “This recognition reflects the depth, breadth and sustained excellence of our research programs, affirming that HPU students are engaged in the kind of rigorous, mentored scholarly inquiry that defines the very best undergraduate academic experiences in the country. This recognition strengthens our commitment to providing transformative research experiences that prepare our undergraduates to excel in graduate study, professional careers and beyond, now and in the world as it is going to be.”

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